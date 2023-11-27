“Nothing to see here”: Debate ensues as video of tourist in Bali riding on the back of a motorbike without helmet while drinking goes viral

A new video from Bali has been making rounds of the internet and shows a woman riding on the back of a motorbike without a helmet while also drinking. The video has since gone viral with many reacting to it and calling the tourist out on her behavior while others seemingly supported her.

The latter group pointed out that the person riding the two-wheeler was driving slowly and that no one was injured so people shouldn't call them out.

The video was captured by a British traveler Anne Malambo and reposted by the Instagram account Balilivin. As mentioned earlier, the video sparked a discussion online about foreigners and tourists not following rules, which many locals claimed had become a huge issue for them.

In the comments, people also said that tourists shouldn't expect a lot of skin as they pointed to the tourist in the video. However, others began defending the woman and said that it was normal. Additionally, people were also debating about the woman not wearing a helmet when one person responded to the Balilivin's Instagram post saying that there was "Nothing to see here."

People reacted to the video shared on Instagram (Image via snip from Instagram/@balilivin)

The police in the Buleleng Regency in Indonesia announced recently that they were taking strong action against tourists using motorbikes. The decision came after three foreigners were killed in accidents in the Regency in November 2023. Additionally, Indonesia's Deputy Tourism Minister, Ni Made Ayu Marthini mentioned to news.com.au in October that they were implementing stricter rules on the popular holiday island.

Social media users debate as video of tourist in Bali goes viral

As soon as the video of the tourist went viral on social media, netizens began reacting to it with many sharing their opinions and takes on the same. Some said that it was a silly thing to do as local transport on the island wasn't all that expensive. Meanwhile, others said that the tourist's behavior was quite normal for people who were on vacation.

Some people even claimed that the "Bali moral police" were more focused on the tourists rather than the locals who also broke a lot of rules. Meanwhile, others had questions about the island's rules for riding motorbikes.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@balilivin)

Internet users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@balilivin)

It is also worth noting that for more than seven months, it has been rumored that tourists wouldn't be able to rent motorbikes in the province of Indonesia. This continued until October when Mrs. Marthini clarified the situation.

The rumor about a "motorbike ban" or "scooter ban" started making headlines globally in March 2023. It began after the governor, Wayan Koster, mentioned changes due to "unruly tourists." He suggested that foreigners might only be allowed to rent cars from travel agents, and it was believed he asked the Indonesian legal ministry to enforce the ban.

When news.com.au asked Indonesia's Deputy Tourism Minister, Ni Made Ayu Marthini, during her visit to Melbourne in October, she explained that there wasn't a complete ban. She mentioned that stricter rules were being enforced, making it likely that it would become more challenging for Australians to rent a motorbike in the Indonesian province.