Nurse Blake Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Blake Lynch, internationally known as 'Nurse Blake,' is set to tour in 2023 with his new 'Shock Advised Comedy Tour.'

Tickets for the new Nurse Blake tour go on sale on March 3, 2023 (Friday) at noon for the general public.

Seattle Theatre Group @stgpresents JUST ANNOUNCED: Nurse Blake is coming to the Paramount Theatre on August 26 and bringing his brand new comedy tour Shock Advised! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 12 PM at STGPresents.org JUST ANNOUNCED: Nurse Blake is coming to the Paramount Theatre on August 26 and bringing his brand new comedy tour Shock Advised! Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3rd at 12 PM at STGPresents.org. https://t.co/t3srOt2M5N

Nurse Blake is not only a trauma center nurse but also a content creator, with almost a million followers on Facebook, half a million on Instagram, and around 86,000 subscribers on YouTube.

He is an internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, and keynote speaker at various events. Nurse Blake is excited to tour again after his sold-out 2022 PTO tour was a hit:

“I’m so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL. The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!”

Nurse Blake Tour 2023: Where to buy, tour dates, and more

Tickets for Nurse Blake's Shock Advised Comedy Tour are available through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, nurseblake.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.

Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE @ATLSymphonyHall Nurse Blake just announced his Shock Advised Tour and he's making a stop at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Dec. 1. Tickets go on sale next Friday (3/3) so stay tuned! 🩺 Calling all healthcare professionalsNurse Blake just announced his Shock Advised Tour and he's making a stop at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Dec. 1. Tickets go on sale next Friday (3/3) so stay tuned! 🩺 Calling all healthcare professionals 📢 Nurse Blake just announced his Shock Advised Tour and he's making a stop at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Dec. 1. Tickets go on sale next Friday (3/3) so stay tuned! 🩺 https://t.co/kamG30esDP

Nurse Blake's tour month is from July - December 2023, with over 100 cities covered in North America. Nurse Blake's tour dates are:

July 25, Anchorage, AK - William A. Egan Civic Centre

July 29, Las Vegas, NY - The Chelsea | The Cosmopolitan

July 30, Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

August 2, Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House

August 3, Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

August 4, Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium

August 5, El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

August 6, Tuscon, AZ - Fox Tuscon Theatre

August 8, Phoenix, AZ - Symphony Hall

August 9, San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Center

August 10, Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

August 11, Santa Barbara, CA - Granada Theatre

August 12, Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theatre

August 13, Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre

August 16, Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

August 18, San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

August 19, San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

August 23, Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts

August 24, Boise, ID - Morrison Center

August 25, Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

August 26, Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater

August 27, Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox

August 29, Victoria, BC - Royal Theater

August 30, Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 1, Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 2, Edmonton, AB - Nothern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

September 5, Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

September 6, Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

September 9, Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

September 10, Ottawa, ON - Southam Hall

September 11, Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall

September 12, Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

September 18, Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

September 19, Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca

September 21, Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts

September 22, Albany, NY - Palace Performing Arts Center

September 23, Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

September 26, Portland, ME - State Theater

September 27, Providence, RI - The VETS

September 28, New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

September 29, Greenvale, NY - Tilles Center

September 30, Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

October 1, Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

October 4, Reading, PA - Santander PAC

October 5, Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall

October 6, Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

October 7, Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall

October 8, Baltimore, MC - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall

October 10, Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theater

October 11, Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater

October 12, Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

October 14, Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater

October 15, Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater

October 16, Boston, MA - The Wilbur

October 17, Boston, MA - The Wilbur

October 20, Columbus, OH - Palace Theater

October 21, Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater

October 22, Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

October 24, Louisville, KY - W.L. Lyons Brown Theater

October 25, Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace

October 26, Kalamazoo, MI - James W. Miller Auditorium

October 27, Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts - Overture Hall

October 28, Green Bay, WI - Weidner Center

October 29, Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater

October 31, Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater

November 1, Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

November 2, Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theater

November 3, Fargo, ND - Fargo Theater

November 4, Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

November 5, Kansas City, MO - Midland Theater

November 7, Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts Center

November 8, St Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

November 9, Davenport, IA - RiverCenter - Adler Theater

November 10, Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theater

November 11, Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater

November 12, Lexington, KY - Singletary Theater

November 14, Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

November 15, Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theater

November 17, Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie

November 18, Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center

November 19, Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 20, Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall

November 21, San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

November 24, New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater

November 25, Nashville, TN - TPAC - Andrew Jackson Hall

November 26, Huntsville, AL - VBC - Mark C Smith Concert Hall

November 28, Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater

November 30, Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater

December 1, Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall - Woodruff Arts Center

December 2, Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy PAC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

December 4, Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall

December 5, Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall

December 6, North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC

December 8, Fort Myers, FL - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

December 9, Tampa, FL - Straz Center for the Arts - Morsani Hall

December 10, Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater

December 11, Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater

December 19, Ft Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater

December 21, Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theater

Charlotte Beckett @Charlotte_97xx Nurse Blake is touring again eeeeeeee! Nurse Blake is touring again eeeeeeee! 😍😂

Known as a 'genuine phenomenon' by The New York Times, Nurse Blake worked as a nurse in trauma centers around the country before starting a career in comedy to cope with the stress. Nurse Blake's original comedy videos are aimed at healthcare professionals who need a little humor to get through their difficult days.

Nurse Blake's North American tour is eagerly anticipated by fans. Nurse Blake has established a sizable following as a comedian who makes light-hearted jokes about issues in the healthcare industry.

