Nurse Blake Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues, and more 

Blake Lynch, internationally known as 'Nurse Blake,' is set to tour in 2023 with his new 'Shock Advised Comedy Tour.'
Tickets for the new Nurse Blake tour go on sale on March 3, 2023 (Friday) at noon for the general public.
Nurse Blake is not only a trauma center nurse but also a content creator, with almost a million followers on Facebook, half a million on Instagram, and around 86,000 subscribers on YouTube.
He is an internationally touring comedian, healthcare advocate, and keynote speaker at various events. Nurse Blake is excited to tour again after his sold-out 2022 PTO tour was a hit:
“I’m so excited to hit the road again this year and meet my amazing community IRL. The 2022 PTO tour was my biggest tour to date and I know this year will be even better. The room will be so electric, shock is advised!”
Nurse Blake Tour 2023: Where to buy, tour dates, and more
Tickets for Nurse Blake's Shock Advised Comedy Tour are available through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, nurseblake.com, TicketStarOnline.com, or by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.
Nurse Blake's tour month is from July - December 2023, with over 100 cities covered in North America. Nurse Blake's tour dates are:
- July 25, Anchorage, AK - William A. Egan Civic Centre
- July 29, Las Vegas, NY - The Chelsea | The Cosmopolitan
- July 30, Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
- August 2, Denver, CO - Ellie Caulkins Opera House
- August 3, Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
- August 4, Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium
- August 5, El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
- August 6, Tuscon, AZ - Fox Tuscon Theatre
- August 8, Phoenix, AZ - Symphony Hall
- August 9, San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Center
- August 10, Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
- August 11, Santa Barbara, CA - Granada Theatre
- August 12, Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theatre
- August 13, Fresno, CA - Saroyan Theatre
- August 16, Santa Rosa, CA - Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- August 18, San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
- August 19, San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
- August 23, Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts
- August 24, Boise, ID - Morrison Center
- August 25, Portland, OR - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
- August 26, Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater
- August 27, Spokane, WA - Martin Woldson Theatre at the Fox
- August 29, Victoria, BC - Royal Theater
- August 30, Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
- September 1, Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- September 2, Edmonton, AB - Nothern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
- September 5, Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
- September 6, Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
- September 9, Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall
- September 10, Ottawa, ON - Southam Hall
- September 11, Hamilton, ON - First Ontario Concert Hall
- September 12, Montreal, QC - L'Olympia
- September 18, Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
- September 19, Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca
- September 21, Burlington, VT - Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
- September 22, Albany, NY - Palace Performing Arts Center
- September 23, Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
- September 26, Portland, ME - State Theater
- September 27, Providence, RI - The VETS
- September 28, New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
- September 29, Greenvale, NY - Tilles Center
- September 30, Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
- October 1, Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts
- October 4, Reading, PA - Santander PAC
- October 5, Springfield, MA - Symphony Hall
- October 6, Wilkes-Barre, PA - FM Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
- October 7, Washington DC - DAR Constitution Hall
- October 8, Baltimore, MC - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
- October 10, Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theater
- October 11, Charlotte, NC - Belk Theater
- October 12, Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium
- October 14, Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theater
- October 15, Medford, MA - Chevalier Theater
- October 16, Boston, MA - The Wilbur
- October 17, Boston, MA - The Wilbur
- October 20, Columbus, OH - Palace Theater
- October 21, Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theater
- October 22, Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall
- October 24, Louisville, KY - W.L. Lyons Brown Theater
- October 25, Cleveland, OH - Connor Palace
- October 26, Kalamazoo, MI - James W. Miller Auditorium
- October 27, Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts - Overture Hall
- October 28, Green Bay, WI - Weidner Center
- October 29, Chicago, IL - Chicago Theater
- October 31, Toledo, OH - Stranahan Theater
- November 1, Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
- November 2, Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theater
- November 3, Fargo, ND - Fargo Theater
- November 4, Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
- November 5, Kansas City, MO - Midland Theater
- November 7, Omaha, NE - Holland Performing Arts Center
- November 8, St Louis, MO - Stifel Theater
- November 9, Davenport, IA - RiverCenter - Adler Theater
- November 10, Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center - Theater
- November 11, Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theater
- November 12, Lexington, KY - Singletary Theater
- November 14, Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
- November 15, Wichita, KS - Orpheum Theater
- November 17, Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theater at Grand Prairie
- November 18, Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center
- November 19, Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- November 20, Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall
- November 21, San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center
- November 24, New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theater
- November 25, Nashville, TN - TPAC - Andrew Jackson Hall
- November 26, Huntsville, AL - VBC - Mark C Smith Concert Hall
- November 28, Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater
- November 30, Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theater
- December 1, Atlanta, GA - Symphony Hall - Woodruff Arts Center
- December 2, Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy PAC - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium
- December 4, Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall
- December 5, Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall
- December 6, North Charleston, SC - North Charleston PAC
- December 8, Fort Myers, FL - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall
- December 9, Tampa, FL - Straz Center for the Arts - Morsani Hall
- December 10, Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theater
- December 11, Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center - Walt Disney Theater
- December 19, Ft Lauderdale, FL - Au-Rene Theater
- December 21, Honolulu, HI - Hawaii Theater
Known as a 'genuine phenomenon' by The New York Times, Nurse Blake worked as a nurse in trauma centers around the country before starting a career in comedy to cope with the stress. Nurse Blake's original comedy videos are aimed at healthcare professionals who need a little humor to get through their difficult days.
Nurse Blake's North American tour is eagerly anticipated by fans. Nurse Blake has established a sizable following as a comedian who makes light-hearted jokes about issues in the healthcare industry.