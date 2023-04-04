“Obsessed with the camerawork”: MOAs in love with TXT’s MTV Push Artist debut performance

TXT’s fandom, MOAs, were ecstatic when MTV revealed the Sugar Rush Ride singers as global Push Artists for April 2023, on April 4.
MTV released a 16-minute video of the five members performing their latest hit tracks Sugar Rush Ride and Devil By The Window, playing a game of This or That, engaging in candid discussions, and even some behind-the-scenes moments while filming the performances.
Fans were in awe of the camera work and lighting of the two performances. They also loved the fact that the five-member group was selected as MTV PUSH artists. They took to Twitter to celebrate this achievement as one of the group’s many medals.
MTV PUSH selects an up-and-coming artist every month to showcase a variety of exclusive content. From performances, never-heard-before stories, candid discussions and more, it is content tailored for the artist that is then posted across MTV’s multiple channels throughout the month.
Fans celebrate MTV PUSH Artist selecting TXT as the global artists for April
For their latest MTV PUSH global artist, the company chose TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The five-member group has been on an upward trajectory, breaking their personal pre-order record with their latest comeback, The Name Chapter: Temptation. Another feather added to their cap is now their incredible performances as the MTV PUSH artists.
With dim purple and red lighting and swift camera work, MTV turned MOAs into their fans. They praised the performance’s esthetics and celebrated the group being selected as this month’s PUSH artists.Take a look at how MOAs reacted to the performance below:
Huening Kai shares inside stories for Sugar Rush Ride and Devil by the Window with MTV
MTV gave fans much more than just two performances. It included TXT candidly discussing the behind-the-scenes process of Sugar Rush Ride and Devil by the Window.
Starting with the title track Sugar Rush Ride, Heuning Kai revealed that the song was a different challenge for them as it was their first time singing a track like it. He shared that the members tried multiple things with regards to their singing and ultimately, did their best to bring the song to life.
“For Sugar Rush Ride, it was our first time trying a song like this, so it wasn't easy at first. During recording, we'd try things out singing in a certain aching way, and other attempts like that. So we thought a lot on how we could best bring this song to life."
He added:
"As we kept trying, we were influenced a lot by one another. I know that while I was recording, I'd hear the other guys and think, ‘oh, that's one way to record this.'“
As for Devil by the Window, TXT’s maknae shared that it might remind listeners of a Billie Eilish song. He added that all the members did great while recording and pulled off the song’s “vibe” well.
Meanwhile, TXT recently wrapped up their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour stops in Seoul and Singapore. Starting April 5, they will perform in Taiwan, Japan, and the US. They will also perform at Lollapalooza Chicago as one of the headliners on August 5, 2023.