“Obsessed with the camerawork”: MOAs in love with TXT’s MTV Push Artist debut performance

TXT’s fandom, MOAs, were ecstatic when MTV revealed the Sugar Rush Ride singers as global Push Artists for April 2023, on April 4.

MTV released a 16-minute video of the five members performing their latest hit tracks Sugar Rush Ride and Devil By The Window, playing a game of This or That, engaging in candid discussions, and even some behind-the-scenes moments while filming the performances.

Fans were in awe of the camera work and lighting of the two performances. They also loved the fact that the five-member group was selected as MTV PUSH artists. They took to Twitter to celebrate this achievement as one of the group’s many medals.

MTV PUSH selects an up-and-coming artist every month to showcase a variety of exclusive content. From performances, never-heard-before stories, candid discussions and more, it is content tailored for the artist that is then posted across MTV’s multiple channels throughout the month.

Fans celebrate MTV PUSH Artist selecting TXT as the global artists for April

For their latest MTV PUSH global artist, the company chose TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER. The five-member group has been on an upward trajectory, breaking their personal pre-order record with their latest comeback, The Name Chapter: Temptation. Another feather added to their cap is now their incredible performances as the MTV PUSH artists.

With dim purple and red lighting and swift camera work, MTV turned MOAs into their fans. They praised the performance’s esthetics and celebrated the group being selected as this month’s PUSH artists.Take a look at how MOAs reacted to the performance below:

yue’s home 숩 🦋 @seekingtxt this performance is incredible mtv need to call txt over more often. the lighting, the camera work, the outfits. PERFECT!! this performance is incredible mtv need to call txt over more often. the lighting, the camera work, the outfits. PERFECT!! https://t.co/dWC5hq3idy

ai-χ=∅🍊 @clementinenenee @TXT_bighit @MTV You all need to watch this on a nice big screen. This is so beautifully put together. I’m in awe @TXT_bighit @MTV You all need to watch this on a nice big screen. This is so beautifully put together. I’m in awe https://t.co/kZUvUjx6AK

nay•̩̩͙ @coffeefrost @TXT_bighit 10/10 video @MTV wow the camerawork the outfits and the performances10/10 video @TXT_bighit @MTV wow the camerawork the outfits and the performances 😮 10/10 video

Maryam @txtgenleaders "Look out for more from MTV x TXT throughout April" I wonder what more content or what are they planning "Look out for more from MTV x TXT throughout April" I wonder what more content or what are they planning https://t.co/1sjdgFWIIh

Liz 리즈 • +×+ 🩵 @BeomieeeGyu12 @TXT_bighit @MTV Excellent team performance, excellent stage set and Perfomance. It's very unusual for a cameraman to work so hard on this. I really like it. The camera is so cool. The angle and effect are amazing.🤟🏻 @TXT_bighit @MTV Excellent team performance, excellent stage set and Perfomance. It's very unusual for a cameraman to work so hard on this. I really like it. The camera is so cool. The angle and effect are amazing.🤟🏻♥️

Day | txt my blue spring @daydream_304 The MTV performance is really on another level.



The lighting makes it so magical. And the camerawork is so amazing. I am so happy by the way it focuses on the details of their performance they work so hard on



The MTV performance is really on another level. The lighting makes it so magical. And the camerawork is so amazing. I am so happy by the way it focuses on the details of their performance they work so hard onhttps://t.co/6walQbi12x

Huening Kai shares inside stories for Sugar Rush Ride and Devil by the Window with MTV

MTV gave fans much more than just two performances. It included TXT candidly discussing the behind-the-scenes process of Sugar Rush Ride and Devil by the Window.

Starting with the title track Sugar Rush Ride, Heuning Kai revealed that the song was a different challenge for them as it was their first time singing a track like it. He shared that the members tried multiple things with regards to their singing and ultimately, did their best to bring the song to life.

“For Sugar Rush Ride, it was our first time trying a song like this, so it wasn't easy at first. During recording, we'd try things out singing in a certain aching way, and other attempts like that. So we thought a lot on how we could best bring this song to life."

He added:

"As we kept trying, we were influenced a lot by one another. I know that while I was recording, I'd hear the other guys and think, ‘oh, that's one way to record this.'“

ТXТ☆ВOOK 🦋 tubatour @txt_book TXT Named MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for April 2023



TXT will speak in an interview with the channel about musical influences, advice for new artists, etc. Plus, TXT also shot a photoshoot and delivered exclusive performances of new songs “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Devil by the Window” TXT Named MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for April 2023TXT will speak in an interview with the channel about musical influences, advice for new artists, etc. Plus, TXT also shot a photoshoot and delivered exclusive performances of new songs “Sugar Rush Ride” and “Devil by the Window” https://t.co/7Hh4nh4gaj

As for Devil by the Window, TXT’s maknae shared that it might remind listeners of a Billie Eilish song. He added that all the members did great while recording and pulled off the song’s “vibe” well.

Meanwhile, TXT recently wrapped up their ACT: SWEET MIRAGE World Tour stops in Seoul and Singapore. Starting April 5, they will perform in Taiwan, Japan, and the US. They will also perform at Lollapalooza Chicago as one of the headliners on August 5, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes