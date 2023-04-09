“Oh no! It’s my favorite one”: Netizens heartbroken as Valerie Bertinelli bids farewell to 'Valerie's Home Cooking' after a 14-season run

Actress and television personality Valerie Bertinelli shared a bittersweet news with her fans on Saturday, April 8, 2023. She took to her Instagram and said that she has both bad and good news for everyone. The good news was that her cooking show, Valerie’s Home Cooking, was coming back with its 14th season on Sunday, while the bad news was that this season will be the last one.

Valerie said that the Food Network canceled her show last summer, but she did not share the news back then as she was hoping that the network would change its decision. However, the decision remained unchanged, and the actress also mentioned that she had no idea what led to the cancelation of her show.

As it happens, the news has quite saddened netizens. Twitter user @embeeeeez called Valerie's Home Cooking her favorite show and expressed dejection over it being canceled.

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Twitter/@embeeeeez)

Fans are heartbroken as Valerie Bertinelli announces the final season of her cooking show

The 62-year-old host of Valerie’s Home Cooking shared on Instagram that the show was a “dream come true” for her. She thanked everyone who helped make the show a success. Valerie said:

"Every single part of it brought me so much joy. I loved the crew, I loved everybody in production. They loved making this show for you. So, I hope that you enjoy this final season because we made every single episode with love for all of you."

Valerie Bertinelli wrote in the caption that it had been one of the huge joys of her life to bring the little show to her audience. She wished that the final season of her show did not start airing on Sunday, April 9, as the host clearly did not want to let go of the journey yet.

People in the comments were heartbroken, writing they would miss Valerie's recipes and her cooking. Many expressed their disappointment with Food Network and blamed the channel for focusing on competitive cooking shows only and canceling the good ones.

Meanwhile, some users suggested that Valerie Bertinelli should run her own cooking show on a YouTube channel. Her fans seem to have remained true to their dedication and wrote that they would follow and support the actress if she decides to move her cooking show to some other place.

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Fans react to Valerie's cooking show cancellation. (Image via Instagram/@wolfiesmom)

Valerie’s Home Cooking premiered in 2015 on the Food Network. The show has crossed over 150 episodes. Over the seasons, Valerie Bertinelli has taught viewers how to make various delicious and healthy meals from all kinds of cuisines. The show won two Daytime Emmys in 2019, one for Outstanding Culinary Host and the other for Outstanding Culinary Program.

Valerie Bertinelli is also a part of Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, where she co-hosts and judges the show with Duff Goldman. Season 14 of Valerie’s Cooking Show is to air on the Food Network at 12 noon on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes