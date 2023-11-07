"OH THEY ARE BESTIES": Fans love Jessi's hilarious interaction with NCT's Mark during his recent Instagram livestream

On Tuesday, November 7, NCT’s Mark went live on Instagram to spend some time with his fans. As he actively engaged with the comments section, the idol also noticed a few comments from the K-pop soloist, Jessi, and the two also shared a few behind-the-scenes stories of their recently filmed Gum dance challenge along with NCT's Johnny.

While the two continued to converse through the comments, Mark suggested that Jessi should join him on the Instagram livestream and sent her a request through the app too. However, Jessi declined the offer not once but twice since she had back pain and couldn't do a livestream at the moment.

Regardless, she joined for maybe three seconds and left immediately while swearing in the background, which gave the idea that it was probably a mistake. Following the same, both the NCT rapper and fans couldn't stop laughing at the same.

Fans love the friendship between NCT’s Mark and Jessi as they hilariously interact through an Instagram livestream

On October 31, following Jessi’s comeback release of her single, Gum, she rolled out a dance challenge video with the two NCT 127 members, Mark and Johnny. The challenge in itself was hilarious, given that two NCT members stuffed pillows to make their buttocks look bigger to complement the key point of the song’s choreography.

However, the behind-the-scenes stories of the dance challenge shared by Mark during his recent Instagram livestream further showcased that the two NCT members shared a close friendship with the K-pop soloist, Jessi. During his Instagram livestream, the idol said,

"We shot two videos for almost 2 hours, but like, it took us 30 minutes to shoot the video, and then for 1 hour and 30 minutes, we were just talking about life and stuff. And I think, you know, we really kinda emotionally connected with Jessi, me, and Johnny."

Jessi, who was watching the Instagram livestream, also commented affirmatively. She also commented, saying that he's one of the sweetest humans she's ever met, and assured fans that she'd collaborate with him one day. As Jessi actively commented on the livestream, Mark suggested that she should also join him in the Instagram livestream. Though he requested her twice, she declined it since she was sick from back pain and also wasn't dressed entirely for the livestream.

The NCT rapper teased her for declining his request and gave her two thumbs down. He said,

"Wow, okay. I see how it is. Alright. (Gives thumbs down). That's for you."

However, to his surprise, Jessi suddenly joined the livestream but soon left while swearing in the background. Fans were unsure whether it was a mistake or not, but Mark couldn't stop laughing at the same.

Though Jessi stopped the livestream, she continued to interact with the idol through the comments section, shared several words of encouragement, and asked fans to send much support to the idol and his activities.

While fans were sad about the close opportunity they had to get a livestream between the two iconic K-pop idols, they were still happy to learn that they share a great and close friendship.

Jessie released her single, Gum, on October 25. This is her first release under Jay Park’s label, More Vision.