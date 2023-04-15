Oliver Williams missing: Amber alert issued for 3-year-old missing boy last seen in Miami 

A statewide Amber Alert was recently issued for Oliver Williams, a 3-year-old child from Miami. In the Amber Alert, Oliver Williams was described as 3 feet tall, 30lbs with black braided hair and brown eyes. It was also mentioned that the toddler was last seen in the area of NW 3rd Avenue and 15th Street in Miami.

The last time Oliver was seen, he was wearing a brown fake belt that reads “TMNT” for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, a green and yellow shirt, black-and-green shorts, and multicolored Crocs.

Oliver Williams' mother left him and his sibling in a parked car with the engine running

According to investigators, the child went missing when the mother left her kids in a 2018 Gray Santa Fe with a Florida license plate 34BGWE. She left with the engine running after parking the car in front of the Lotus House and going inside.

At the time, the toddler, Oliver Williams was sleeping in the car with his 7-year-old sibling. Soon after, a man arrived wearing a ball cap and orange shirt and drove off with the kids in the vehicle.

The Miami Police Department stated that the older child in the car was later dropped off before 3:30 am on NW 6th Avenue and 58th Street. They were reportedly unharmed.

Police further urged anyone with information about Oliver Williams's location to inform Miami police at 305-579-6111.

Taylen Mosley recently went missing on March 29

In an unrelated case, another toddler, Taylen Mosley, went missing and became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert. Authorities, unfortunately, found the 2-year-old missing child dead in an area near Dell Holmes Park. It was later reported that the child's mother also died after she was stabbed about 100 times.

The child's father, Thomas Mosley, will reportedly be arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in Taylen Mosley and the 2-year-old's mother Pashun Jeffery's deaths.

The mother and toddler went missing on March 29, 2023, and a few days later, they were both discovered dead.

In the recent past, there has been an increased number of Amber Alerts. According to data, as of January 2023, 1,127 children have been rescued due to Amber Alerts.

Amber Alert is an Emergency Alert System that is used to rescue missing children. This alert system was created in 1996, and it is a partnership between communities and law enforcement agencies that has become one of the best methods to find missing children.

When a child below the age of 17 goes missing, this broadcast is sent to electronic highway signs, mobile phones, online advertisements, and regular programming on radio and television.

