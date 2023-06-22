On June 22, 2023, YG Entertainment made an official announcement that TREASURE's first and latest subunit, T5, consisting of the members So Jung-hwan, Junkyu, Jihoon, Yoon Jae-hyuk, and Doyoung, would debut in June. While the CEO of their agency, Yang Hyun-suk, revealed through a YouTube video titled The Next Plan for TREASURE, where he explained that the subunit, T5, will debut in July, the sudden change in dates excited and confused people.

Fans were eagerly waiting for the release of the subunit's debut, as they had already rolled out its unique pre-release promotional content, the dance practice video of their upcoming album's title track, MOVE. With their pre-release single date moving closer to June 28 at 6 PM KST, fans can hardly wait to see what the music video for the song looks like.

Fans excited about the upcoming debut with their pre-release single of TREASURE's T5 subunit, MOVE

When Yang Hyun-suk first announced on June 12 that the ten-member K-pop boy group would not only be making a refreshing comeback in August but would also be debuting a subunit, T5, fans were over the moon. Since fans felt that the group was not given enough schedules, promotions, and comebacks to work with, the sudden increase in the same has extremely excited people.

While it's hard to disagree that T5's lineup is an impressive gathering of the TREASURE members, it's also an intriguing story to realize how the subunit was formed. In the announcement video, Yang Hyun-suk revealed that he asked all ten members to gather around and asked the members who were confident with their looks to raise their hands. The members who raised their hands in response to their CEO's question ended up forming the subunit, T5.

t5 junkyu @bamsukk one thing i’m really confused is that YG had said t5 was in july and by the looks of it.. it looks like he meant june one thing i’m really confused is that YG had said t5 was in july and by the looks of it.. it looks like he meant june

Zee ✦ Move @Kyuswildside I love the fact that T5 got members that have actually never had chance to shine since debut, they got judged harshly and unnecessarily and got blamed for their own mistreatment so I really hope this unit comes with great opportunities and exposure they need to prove themselves+ I love the fact that T5 got members that have actually never had chance to shine since debut, they got judged harshly and unnecessarily and got blamed for their own mistreatment so I really hope this unit comes with great opportunities and exposure they need to prove themselves+

SKYE @YGENTHUSIAST @ygent_official THEY'RE REALLY ON THEIR UPGRADE REBOOT VERSION DAMNNN @ygent_official THEY'RE REALLY ON THEIR UPGRADE REBOOT VERSION DAMNNN

Zø @asahiexe08 Me trying to focus on my acads but then T5 debut happened Me trying to focus on my acads but then T5 debut happened https://t.co/k3Y0Do6pCa

troy 戦士 | PRODKYU @kanemoyoshi I AM PRAYING FOR EXCELLENT PROMOTION FOR T5'S DEBUT AND TREASURE'S UPCOMING COMEBACK RIGHT NOW!! I AM PRAYING FOR EXCELLENT PROMOTION FOR T5'S DEBUT AND TREASURE'S UPCOMING COMEBACK RIGHT NOW!! 😭

Some people loved the concept and even thought of it as showing the amount of trust Yang Hyun-suk has in the members to randomly choose members for a subunit like that. However, some also argued that the concept was based too much on visuals over talent and skill. Regardless, the complete lineup convinced people that T5 has the best gathering of members, given the concept adopted for the debut single, MOVE.

As the subunit rolled out the dance practice video for MOVE, fans went feral over the same. The video was streamed so much that it effortlessly sat as the most-liked and most-viewed dance practice video released by a fourth-generation group in 2023. Naturally, fans' expectations for the music video and studio version of the track are high, and they can hardly wait for their release.

Additionally, given that one of the members, Junkyu, personally participated in the composition and lyrics of the song, fans are all the more excited to listen to the track. With only a few days left for TREASURE's T5 subunit to roll out, fans are sincerely preparing for the same to showcase their love and support for their debut.

Poll : 0 votes