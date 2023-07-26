"On the plus side.... no guns": Met Life Stadium fight video involving Arsenal fans leaves netizens shocked

The rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal fans has always been intense, but this time, the world saw a brawl breakout between two Arsenal fans too. On Sunday, July 23, during a pre-season friendly game at MetLife Stadium, a major fight broke out soon after Manchester United defeated their opponent by a score of 2-0.

Even though the reason for the fight between the two New Jersey-based fans of Mikel Arteta's team is still unknown, it was evidently ugly. Some fans even made videos of the entire fight and uploaded it on social media.

The video went viral across multiple social media platforms, shocking netizens who commented both hilariously and with concern too. Some netizens also took to Twitter and went to the comment section of the clip uploaded by @kingArsenejr to express their opinions. The video has already received 374.7K views and 528 likes. This particular Twitter user even said that on the plus side, there were "no guns" involved.

Jike @DodgeKJ @kingArsenejr On the plus side....no guns

"This is just silly": Ugly brawl between two Arsenal fans leaves Twitterati in a frenzy

A recent physical fight between a group of Arsenal fans that happened on Sunday, July 23, during a game between Manchester United and Arsenal, has now gone viral. It can be clearly seen that near the stairway, fans started pushing one another. Then punches were thrown, people were seized and choked, and one person even bit somebody else's ear.

The fight drew the attention of the netizens (Image via Twitter / @kingArsenejr)

The entire thing then escalated pretty quickly. Two specific fans, one wearing an Arsenal jersey in red and the other in blue, started fighting on the opposite side of the staircase. The fight ended with one of them having blood streaming down his face.

As soon as several videos from fans, who captured the entire incident went viral, social media users didn't shy away from commenting on the entire incident. They went to the comment section of @kingArsenejr's post to voice their opinion regarding the entire incident:

Seth Thomas @semthoma @kingArsenejr Was it two arsenal fans? I wondered if it was rivalry but this is just silly.

Jack Robinson @kingArsenejr @TheArsenal920 My man. I almost had to throw down 🤣

Steve Schaller @SteveJSchaller @kingArsenejr Love how security staff recorded it instead of breaking it up

🇮🇪NOLA Gooner☘️ @NolaGooner @kingArsenejr Wonder what started that malarkey? Not a great look for those fans, also event staff/security.

Erin M Barlow @ErinMBarlow @kingArsenejr This is the saddest little fight I’ve ever seen

Gazza @GoonerInThePub



That’s not how you represent this great institution overseas 🥺 @kingArsenejr EmbarrassingThat’s not how you represent this great institution overseas 🥺

Deano @coggster @kingArsenejr More entertaining than the game.

Tuchel @CFCTuchel_ @kingArsenejr Showed more fight than the arsenal squad did in their title run

Paul Corderoy @pablocords @kingArsenejr Maybe there was just the one burger left !

The red army emerged victorious with a score of 2-0

United won the match by 2-0 (Image via Associated Press)

More than 80,000 fans attended the first-ever match between the two said teams on American soil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. However, Martin Odegaard's team struggled to get going after Manchester United took the lead in the first half and eventually, the red army defeated its enemy team by 2-0.

In front of a crowded MetLife Stadium, an effective Arsenal squad got off to a strong start against United. Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber did an outstanding job on the right wing before Gabriel Martinelli pushed Tom Heaton into a low double save. However, ultimately nothing worked out in the end. Even though Arsenal tried to control the ball and manage the game, Mikel Arteta's team was punished for allowing United to take the lead in the first forty minutes.

Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho scored goals in the 30 and 37 minutes, respectively, which ensured the team's triumph. Additionally, Manchester United defeated its opponent in a penalty shootout, with Fabio Vieira missing the game-winning kick.