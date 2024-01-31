"On his way to the TOP": Fans euphoric as IMDb ranks BTS' Taehyung at #31 based on public awareness & interest in South Korean actors and directors

BTS Kim Taehyung has garnered media attention for his performance in the most recent music video for Love wins all by IU. Released on January 24, 2024, the video served as yet another milestone in the singer-songwriter's odyssey toward realizing his desire to become an actor. Additionally, the artist behind the hit solo album Layover is ranked #31 among well-known actors, directors, and producers globally on IMDb as of January 30, 2024.

The whole BTS fanbase, who has long wished for Taehyung to appear in a big-screen production, is overjoyed by this symbolic addition to his accolades. Hence, fans stormed to Twitter and wrote:

"The acting industry needs him": Fans swell with pride as Taehyung gets acknowledged as actor & director both on IMDb

In addition to being a singer and dancer of the worldwide renowned boy group BTS, Kim Taehyung is a lauded songwriter, actor, host, and model. As known by fans and others, he made his professional debut in 2013 as a member of the popular global group BTS under the stage moniker V. Ever since his debut, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter has shown great interest in pursuing acting.

After that, in 2016, he made his acting debut in the drama series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior, which also stars South Korean big names such as Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, SHINee's Minho, and more. Many would be familiar with the fact that in 2019, Taehyung made his directing debut with his self-written and composed track Winter Bear. Hence, IMDb officially acknowledged the Winter Bear singer-songwriter as a director and a producer.

On top of that, IMDb also mentioned that as a member of BTS and a Special Envoy for the President of South Korea, Kim Taehyung has contributed to the propagation of culture, making him one of the youngest winners of the coveted fifth-class Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit medal, given by the President of South Korea.

Fans have been clamoring to see him in a K-drama or a movie following the remarkable display of his acting talent in IU's Love wins all. The singer had previously stated, during his appearance on IU's Palette, that he had turned down acting offers to concentrate on the release of his first solo album.

Then, he urged the filmmakers to consider him for their upcoming projects and said he wished for another opportunity. This further gave hope to his fans to see him in Korean dramas and films after he was discharged from his 18 months of mandatory military service. BTS' Taehyung enlisted on December 11, 2023, and will carry out his required conscription till June 2025 as part of the Special Duty Team (SDT) unit.

Naturally, his IMDb ranking and update in the bio have fanned the fans' hopes and wishes and showered praises on the superstar on X. They wrote that the industry needs him to act and that the fans themselves are eagerly waiting for his acting debut.

For the unversed, IMDb stands for an acronym for Internet Movie Database. Plot summaries, trivia, ratings, fan and critical reviews, cast, production staff and personal biographies, and information on home videos, video games, and streaming material are all included in the online database IMDb.

According to IMDb, it collects data from and confirms details with production companies and directors. Nonetheless, most of its data is contributed by users and industry experts. Additionally, IMDb claims that consistency tests are performed on its data to guarantee that it is as accurate and trustworthy as possible.

Fans took pride in seeing their favorite Kim Taehyung rank at #31 on IMDb among prestigious actors and directors such as Park Seo-joon from The Marvels, Don Lee from Eternals, Steven Yeun from Beef, Oscar-nominee Celine Song, who directed Past Lives, and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee from Kim's Convenience, among others.