“One last time, Mitchell Rowland everybody”: Harry Styles’ shoutout on Love On Tour sparks speculation marking end of their musical partnership

Harry Styles’ fans have expressed concerns over his future collaboration with songwriter and guitarist Mitchell Rowland. The speculations were sparked after the 29-year-old singer gave Rowland a shoutout during his Love on Tour concert at the RCF Arena in Italy’s Reggio Emilia on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

While renditioning She, Harry’s emotional moment about Rowland left fans wondering if it would mark the closure of their musical partnership. As the crowd at the RCF Arena was cheering for Styles’ performances, in a poignant moment, the singer introduced Mitchell Rowland prior to his solo performance. He said:

“One last time, Mitchell Rowland everybody!”

Styles’ words instantly caught fans off guard as Twitter started blowing up tweets expressing a miscellany of emotions ranging from confusion and worry to excitement.

Mitchell Rowland also announced his debut album, Come June, a few days ago. The album is set to be released on October 6 of this year. Rowland shared the official visualizer for the song Come June on YouTube on July 20. His solo journey also fueled fans’ speculation about the end of his musical collaborations with Harry Styles.

Harry Styles' shoutout for Mitchell Rowland sparks speculations among his fans

Harry Styles' second concert tour, Love on Tour, which began in September 2021, came to an end on Saturday, July 22. With fans already starting to miss the pop star, the vagueness of Styles' shoutout to songwriter Mitchell Rowland sent fans into having a mental breakdown.

Some said that Styles' statement probably only meant that it was the last show of the Love on Tour concert and not Mitchell's last show with him. Other fans also got emotional as it reminded them that the long tour finally reached its end. However, an end to the probable conclusion of Harry Styles and Mitchell Rowland's musical journey together made some fans even more disconcerted.

inez @favouritecriime ''One last time Mitchell Rowland everybody'' , before Mitch's solo... what do you mean Harry... I'm hoping he just means it's the last show not that it's Mitch's final show

kay🍒 @Iatenightdrivin "one last time, Mitchell Rowland" LIKEEEE stop reminding me it's the last concert harry

Rena 🛰️💜 @Hey_Rena96

#LoveOnTourReggioEmilia the “one last time Mitchell Rowland everybody” broke me, cuz it might actually be the very last time ever

Goodbye HSLOT 😭 @fine_folklore #LoveOnTourReggioEmilia ONE LAST TIME MITCHELL ROWLAND EVERYBODY…. Hitting very hard that the love band may not be whole the next time we see them

Kat 🐀💙💚💛❤️🇮🇪 stan account @account_hstyles

One last time Mitch playing this song?

#She ‘One last time, Mitchell Rowland everybody’One last time Mitch playing this song?

🍒 @looking4hslot He did not just say “one last time Mitchell Rowland everybody”…….like forever or just for now like SORRY????

hotdog²⁸ 🌭 @folklcrian IS THIS THE LAST TIME WE'RE GONNA HEAR SHE LIVE? 'one last time Mitchell Rowland everybody'IS THIS THE LAST TIME WE'RE GONNA HEAR SHE LIVE?

mir 🍒 @miriamwasright ‘one last time mitchell rowland everybody’ mitch is leaving isnt he

Mitchell Rowland's musical collaborations with Styles over the years

Two days before the final show of the Love on Tour concert at Reggio Emilia, the L.A.-based musician Mitchell Alexander Rowland made a surprise announcement about Come June, his solo debut album, marking a significant step in his musical journey.

The 35-year-old multi-instrumentalist and songwriter had worked with Harry Styles as a touring guitarist. Not only that, he also co-wrote the songs for all three of Styles’ solo albums: Harry Styles (2017), Fine Line (2019), and Harry’s House (2022).

Harry Styles Band Updates @hsbandflorals



@Wikipedia you have some updating to do



via hsbandflorals WE’VE SETTLED THE DEBATE LITTLE BABY MITCHELL ROWLAND IS 34!!!!@Wikipedia you have some updating to dovia hsbandflorals pic.twitter.com/y6F3YXkEs2

Rowland is now setting out on his journey to delve deeper into his own music, where he can explore his artistic expression separately from the successful partnership he shared with Styles.

Mitchell Rowland is originally from Ohio. He later moved to Los Angeles in 2013 and initially worked there at a pizza joint as a dishwasher. His chance meeting with Styles led to the creation of a number of hit songs, including Watermelon Sugar, Sign of the Times, Golden, and Meet Me In The Hallway.

Styles’ fans also grew fond of Mitchell Rowland’s contributions to the singer’s music as well as the lyrics of the songs they wrote together. Harry Styles had also publicly expressed his affection for the guitarist during his concerts on stage. The two visibly shared a very close bond, which fans would be missing if Rowland and Harry’s musical partnership actually comes to an end.