Origin of TikTok's Great Chicken War explained as viral trend sends the internet into a frenzy

Social media is currently abuzz with videos of TikTok's Great Chicken War. In this trend, several chickens are seen following a person and this has left netizens fascinated. This trend has now taken over the internet, and people are seen actively participating and sharing videos of flocks of chickens following them. What makes these clips entertaining is that the chickens look like they are ready to beat someone up.

The Chicken War trend began on May 27, 2023, when a content creator on TikTok named Dylan Bezjack shared a video of himself walking while a flock of chickens followed him. In the viral clip, he was heard saying, "You better watch out there, pal. Me and my posse are on our way to kick some a*s and take some names here." The clip was viral and garnered 349K likes and 1.4 million views.

Internet users go gaga over the Chicken War challenge on social media

As the trend went viral online, several social media users who own chicken barns or live near a barn were seen making videos with the chickens and the same has been garnering massive attention on social media.

Netizens are currently spending their time on the internet by watching videos of the Chicken War challenge and sharing their own videos with chickens. Some internet users even said that this is the funniest challenge that they've come across.

A social media user @SweetTea162 reacted to this viral challenge and said, "They're having a chicken war on TikTok. This is the kind of content I love to see."

sweet tea 🪷 @SweetTea162 this is the kind of content I love to see They're having a chicken war on TikTok

Ms Selfie ᥫ᭡ @MsSelfieOnly I'm so invested in the Great Chicken War there by TikTok

NaToya💚✨ @natoya_lashay I need 50-100 chickens so we can enter the tiktok chicken war ASAP

🐔🌼🍋 DD 🍋🌼🐔 @DD_my_space Idk if you are on the chicken war side of TikTok but this person put all of it in one video and it's amazing

Momma Bear @TooMuch_Sasss Gotta figure a way to convince marc to build me a chicken coop Been watching the chicken war on tiktok and now I want my own chicken army

Dani✨ @chibigon89 I'm so invested on The Chicken War of 2023 This is the best thing I've seen this week so far!

Ryan Popowich @DownWithPopo TikTok Chicken War videos are giving me life

Clover @clovermyrie This "chicken war 2023" on tik tok have me in stitches go check it out

Oti @oti13_ the chicken war going on on tiktok at the moment is proof that capitalism wasn't supposed to be a thing on earth. like this is what we were born to do

No animals were harmed in the challenge

As the Chicken War trend boomed on social media platforms, there were a number of concerns. Several people wondered whether this trend hurt any chickens or if any people were hurt while taking part in the viral trend. As per a report by HITC, the challenge was all about chickens following a particular person and no real fight or war took place during the filming of these videos, Hence, no animals were harmed in the process.

This is not the first time that a trend featuring animals has gone viral on the internet. Earlier, clips of dogs looking sideways took over social media as the song Bombastic Side Eye played in the background. The trend was received with open arms and netizens enjoyed watching the adorable pets on screen.

Apart from this, the Happy Cat trend also went viral on social media. The trend featured videos of an animated cat jumping and expressing how happy it was. This trend also included the song Happy Happy Happy, which played in the background of the videos. These happy cat videos also featured a cat in a banana costume, who was seen crying in the clips.

