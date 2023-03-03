Oscars 2023 final voting commences today, to conclude on March 7

The Oscars 2023 is just around the corner and the most important part of the ceremony has begun. The voting for the most prestigious ceremony in the world of cinema has officially commenced on March 2, 2023, at 9 pm EST and will run till March 7, 2023, at 5 pm EST.

The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

While the nominees were announced almost a month back, some of the films have taken a step forward in the Oscars race. The PGA and SAG awards gave a clue as to which films will stand out in the race.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has received immense praise all across the world and also seems to be the frontrunner in the race for the Oscars.

Oscar nominees and winners are chosen by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which has over 10,000 members. While most members only vote for the selected category of their specialization, the Best Movie category is open to all.

Which film is the favorite to win at the Oscars 2023?

The previous years have seen PGA and SAG predict the right winners. This year, they have strongly hinted at A24's Everything Everywhere All at Once, one of the standout films of 2022. The best director award is likely to be won by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for the aforementioned film.

If the film wins at the WGA at Saturday’s ceremony, the movie will be the first to win all the major guilds, making it a historic achievement.

A member of the Actors Branch told Variety:

"That wasn’t only a win — that was a statement,...I keep hearing from my colleagues and studios that people don’t like the movie. I haven’t met these people. Where are they? They’re clearly not voters."

In the acting categories, things are not so straightforward, with many actors competing for the big prize. Austin Butler (Elvis), Cate Blanchett (Tár), Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon (both of Banshees of Inisherin) are all in contention, alongside Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

With such a brilliant lineup and a lot of scope for upsets, this year's Oscars award ceremony may prove to be one of the most exciting ones in recent years.

