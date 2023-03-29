"Out of all the men in Atlanta": Kawana Jenkins video goes viral as Georgia Detention officer is fired 

Kawana Jenkins, a detention officer at Atlanta’a Fulton County in Georgia was fired after a video of her indulging in explicit acts with an inmate was leaked.

The 36-year-old former officer was charged with five counts of violating an oath by a public officer, two counts of improper s**ual contact by an agent or employee, one count of giving an inmate a prohibited item with authorization, two counts of cruelty to inmates, and two counts of reckless conduct.

Kawana was employed at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in December 2019. Authorities reported that she had a long-term inappropriate relationship with the inmate and even went to the extent of giving him the contraband cellphone on which their act was recorded.

The former Fulton County detention officer's leaked videotape went viral on social media, prompting reactions from netizens. Twitter user @MY_name_is_NIA wondered why the officer had to go for an inmate out of all men in Atlanta.

Charges against Kawana Jenkins were announced last week

The incident that led to Kawana Jenkins' termination and subsequent arrest was captured with a contraband cellphone. The cellphone was seized during a shakedown inside a maximum security wing conducted in late January this year by a sheriff’s strike team. A total of eleven cellphones, in addition to weapons, were confiscated in the shakedown.

Investigators checked the cellphones and in one of them, they found Kawana's video where the former officer was seen sitting on one inmate’s lap and kissing him. In the video, the inmate was heard telling Kawana to give him something. The officer then gave him a pair of designer Cartier eyeglasses.

The activity was reported to Sheriff Pat Labat by investigators, who then fired Kawana Jenkins and ordered her arrest on multiple charges. The sheriff announced a myriad of charges against her in a press release on Wednesday, March 22.

Sheriff Patrick Labat shared an official statement with the press where he condemned Kawana’s actions. He said that as sheriff of the county, he is committed to transparency and to holding each employee accountable to their oaths of serving and protecting the community.

Labat added:

“The actions of this one individual are certainly not a reflection of the men and women of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The vast majority of employees are to be commended for their integrity, commitment to service and the work they do day in and day out."

Kawana Jenkins’ case is the second in 2023 to result in the termination and arrest of a detention officer in Fulton County. Earlier in February, Sheriff Labat announced charges of aggravated assault against Reynard Trotman, who attacked an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.

