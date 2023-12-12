"Overwhelming pathetic": Why do 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans think Shekinah is misogynistic?

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired a brand new episode on Monday, December 11, 2023. During the reunion special segment, the confrontations continued but one cast member's opinions on everyone else's relationship didn't sit well with the fans.

Shekinah attempted to get Holly to consider things from her partner's perspective and advised her to be a little more "compassionate" towards Wayne as the cameras and Shaun Robinson concentrated on Holly and Wayne. Not only that, but the cast member again supported the "man" and attempted to convince the other cast members of the same while Kimberly and TJ's relationship was under scrutiny.

Fans took to social media to slam Shekinah's behavior during the segment and called her misogynistic. One person, @ourvered wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Shekinah's mysogyny is so overwhelming pathetic."

"PICKEST of pick me's": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Shekinah in season 5 Tell-All pt. 2

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 aired part two of its Tell-All reunion special on Monday, December 11, 2023. During the segment, the cameras focused on every couple that starred in the latest season. While going over their problems, conflicts, and more, Shekinah had more questions for the women than the host herself, which did not sit well with the fans.

While fans enjoyed the drama, they weren't okay with Shekinah constantly throwing the female cast members under the bus and defending the men. Kimberly was being questioned about her equation with TJ's family, and TJ's brother also tuned in. Shaun asked Yash about his current relationship with Kimberly and he noted that while they've had differences, they are a family and that he was positive they could heal.

However, in the middle of the conversation, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way cast member, Sarper, voiced his opinions and called Kimberly aggressive. He noted that since she was "a woman", she shouldn't have acted in a certain way. When other cast members attempted to counter his point, Shekinah defended her man by noting that he didn't imply anything sexist. She added that he had said "a woman" since he was speaking to a woman.

Later in the episode, when Holly and Wayne's relationship was being discussed, TJ told Wayne that it didn't seem like he cared about being there for his partner emotionally. Since the male cast member repeatedly said that he was a man, Tania pointed out that he didn't need to keep saying it.

Shekinah stepped in and said that it was engraved in him to be a provider and a "hard worker." She added that she thought Wayne provided Holly with a lot of emotional support. She continued to confront Holly and back Wayne up by asking her "what about Wayne's emotional support."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 fans were upset with the female cast member and slammed her online for being a "pick me" girl.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 5 will return next week with another part of the Tell-All segment on TLC.