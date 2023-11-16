P*rno for Pyros Farewell tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Alternative rock band Porno for Pyros has announced that their much-anticipated reunion tour has been rebranded as a farewell tour. The announcement comes six weeks after the band, led by Perry Farrell, postponed their tour just days before it was scheduled to kick off in October.

Porno for Pyros has rescheduled the tour to begin in February 2024. The band also dropped a new single titled Agua to coincide with the tour announcement on Friday, November 16. Despite the new music's excitement, the band dropped a bombshell by declaring the tour farewell.

On social media, the band shared,

"It will be a blaze of glory, one magnificent ball of fire. This is the final chapter for all the weirdos and unsung heroes. We can't wait to share these final performances with you. Let's give it everything we've got!"

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, November 17, and those who bought tickets to the previous shows will receive an exclusive presale on November 16 at 12 pm local time via their official website. Fans can also follow their social media account to stay updated on the tour.

Porno for Pyros' farewell tour will begin in Santa Ana and end in Montclair

Porno for Pyros will kick off its tour with a concert in Santa Ana, which is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Montcalire from February 13 to May 17, 2025.

The dates and venues of the tour:

February 13, 2024 – Santa Ana, CA - Observatory Orange County

February 15, 2024 – San Diego, CA - Observatory San Diego

February 17, 2024 – Ventura, CA - Ventura Theater

February 18, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

February 21, 2024 – Aspen, CO - Belly Up Aspen

February 22, 2024 – Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

February 24, 2024 – Omaha, NE - Astro Theatre

February 26, 2024 – Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

February 27, 2024 – Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

February 29, 2024 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY

March 2, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA - Parx Casino

March 3, 2024 – Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 5, 2024 – Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

March 7, 2024 – Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

March 8, 2024 – New York, NY - Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

March 10, 2024 – Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

In a new statement, American singer Perry Farrell expressed his joy at reuniting with the band, saying,

"Now we're here, and that same heart, that same desire to make music together, has returned. Getting together with these guys has been some of the most fun, the happiest times in my life."

Fans are eager to see Porno for Pyros memorable final performance to wrap up their musical journey.