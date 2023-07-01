"Passenger is wasted": Netizens react to video of Southwest flight attendant banning intoxicated couple from entering plane

A video from a Southwest flight featuring the attendant barring a couple from entering the aircraft has been doing the rounds online. In the 3-minute 27-second video which was posted by an anonymous user on Reddit, the air hostess could be seen asking the couple to move away from the aircraft as she denied them entry.

Throughout the conversation, the couple was seen asking the Southwest flight attendant why they are being barred from entering. To this, the crew member responded by claiming that she was feeling "threatened" by the duo. Asking them to "move away," the Southwest flight attendant said:

“You are jeopardizing the safety of this aircraft, and I am threatened by both of you.

The female attendant then shed light on the couple's behavior and said:

“You're flipping all over the ground, you're engaging, you're loud, you want attention from everybody. The whole entire crew saw it, and all of us are in agreement that you cannot come on here.”

The attendant then confirmed that she saw the two drinking alcohol, and was disturbed by it. As the duo continued to argue with the crew member, she warned them to stop recording her as it was against the Federal Aviation Regulations to film her without her permission.

As the video went viral on social media, one individual on Reddit claimed that the passengers were "wasted."

Social media users react to video of Southwest flight attendant banning a couple from entering the aircraft

As the video from the Southwest flight did the rounds on social media, netizens began sharing their experiences and reactions. Furthermore, as the video garnered millions of views in just two days on Reddit, many social media users questioned the safety of the crew in such situations. They also mentioned that while they have enjoyed a drink or two while on a flight in the past, they have never been a threat to those around them.

While the identity of the passengers has not been revealed, Southwest Airlines is yet to respond to the video and address the matter.

