"Pathetic weak bully": Russian diplomat gets blasted online after stealing flag from Ukrainian delegate in viral video 

A viral video of a scuffle between a Russian diplomat and Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovsky after the former tore a Ukrainian flag from the MP's hand went viral on Thursday, May 04, 2023. The incident took place at the 61st General Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) conference in Ankara, Turkey.

The clip shows the Slavic man forcibly taking the flag and moving away from the scene. An irked Marikovsky immediately rushed toward him, and a fistfight ensued, which was broken by people present. The video was shared by Ukrainian journalist Denis Gorokhovsky with the caption (translated from Google)

"Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!"

According to Pravda, the action came after another Verkhovna Rada deputy tried to disrupt a speech by the Russian delegates at the conference. The former held up their flag behind the State Duma member Ola Timofeeva as she was being interviewed while shouting pro-Ukranian slogans.

News agency TASS alleged that the man "attacked" was the secretary of the Russian delegation, Valery Stavitsky. As the video went viral netizens spoke out against Stavitsky, criticizing his actions.

"A pompous attitude": Internet users criticize Russian delegate for callous move

As the news of the scuffle spread, internet users were quick to call out the delegation secretary Valery Stavitsky. They praised the Ukrainian MP for fighting back and called Stavitsky arrogant and a cowardly bully.

Netizens compared the incident to the ongoing conflict between the two nations:

Thursday's incident took place as tensions between the two nations were on a high after Russia claimed Ukraine attempted to assassinate their President, Vladimir Putin, using a drone by allegedly attacking the Kremlin. The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, denied the accusation.

Since then, Russians have resorted to their own drone strikes on Ukrainian cities like Kyiv and Odesa among others.

After the unfortunate scuffle, the conference went on a break and the delegation was asked to leave the hall.

