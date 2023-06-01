“Pay writers way more than they deserve”- Fans protest as The Batman: Part II filming gets delayed

The Batman fans will have to deal with some unfortunate news with the WGA strike affecting this superhero franchise as well. Robert Pattinson’s The Batman: Part II, which is slated to serve as the sequel to the 2022 film, was supposed to go into production soon. But multiple sources have revealed that the filming will shift from November of this year to March 2024.

This means that the release date of the film will also be affected. This is a big shock to fans of the franchise, who were finally relieved that Pattinson’s Batman was finally working out after the failed attempt with Ben Affleck. The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled for a tentative release in October 2025, but this may be pushed back due to recent developments.

Of course, this means that fans did not take very well to the news, especially after the resounding success of The Batman. Many fans came forward on social media sites like Twitter to express their disappointment.

Fans disappointed over possible release delay of The Batman: Part II

While not everyone loved the dark aesthetics of The Batman, it's fair to say that the film built up a cult following upon its release. These are the fans who came forward on Thursday, June 1, to express their disappointment after it was revealed that the shooting for the upcoming Robert Pattinson sequel is getting pushed back by many months.

While most fans complained about this upsetting development, many also came forward to affirm how they did not mind waiting as long as the film was up to the standards.

The WGA strike has already affected many projects and will affect many more if it is not resolved. Some recent reports also indicated how this strike could impact the much-anticipated Deadpool 3.

This strike is the largest labor stoppage for the WGA since the 2007–08 strike, which also impacted many TV shows and films.

More details about The Batman: Part II should surface soon.

