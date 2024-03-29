South Korean boyband Stray Kids member Felix enchanted fans at their recent concert. The group kicked off their highly anticipated fan meeting concert, "Stray Kids 4TH fan meeting ‘SKZ's MAGIC SCHOOL,'" on March 29, 2024.

Amidst the talented ensemble, it was Yong-bok Lee, known to fans as Felix, who stole the spotlight. Sporting his signature long, blond hair and striking visuals, the lead rapper and dancer of Stray Kids captured hearts with his enchanting presence.

One fan on X, @cozyliikerosie, described him as "the perfect mix of a fairy and a prince," encapsulating the idol's ethereal charm.

In the concert, his appearance during the "MEGAVERSE" performance, featuring his long blond hair, left fans swooning.

During the fan meeting, Felix showcased his multifaceted talents, surprising fans with his melodious singing alongside his rap skills. His performance in the CGI video, where he engaged in a battle with fellow member Hyunjin, further solidified his impact, ensuring that fans will remember these moments for years to come.

Fans also lauded the rapper-dancer for his remarkable dancing abilities. Referring to him with nicknames such as "prince" and "villain," especially when he emerged from the flames on the screen, underscores the connection fans have with their idol, even in the smallest moments.

Fans could not help but praise the idol on social media for his impeccable appeal and stage presence.

Stray Kids Felix makes fans go gaga over his appearance at the 6th debut anniversary celebration of the group

Since debuting with Stray Kids on March 25, 2018, Felix has been an integral part of the group's success story. A key member of the group, the Deep End singer, boasts a versatile skill set beyond his rap prowess.

With a knack for beatboxing and piano playing, Felix is renowned for his distinctive deep voice, which adds depth to Stray Kids' music and was evident in the ongoing concert.

In collaboration with Louis Vuitton, the idol recently graced the digital cover of Harper's Bazaar Korea's April 2024 issue, further cementing his status as a visual icon. With each appearance, Felix continues to captivate audiences worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the K-pop landscape.

Scheduled to run until March 31, 2024, 'SKZs Magic School' promises an immersive experience for fans, offering a chance to interact with the eight-member group while enjoying electrifying dance choreographies and impressive vocal performances.

The fan meeting at Seoul's Olympic Park KSPO Dome marked a triumphant return for Stray Kids after a nine-month hiatus since their last event. It aimed to strengthen the bond between the group and their dedicated fanbase, known as STAYs, through unforgettable performances.

Apart from their fan meeting concerts, Stray Kids' roster for this year includes headlining international music festivals like I-Days in Milan, BST Hyde Park in London, and Lollapalooza Chicago.