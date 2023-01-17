 Placido Domingo net worth: Opera star's multi-million fortune explored amid fresh wave of misconduct allegations 

Nearly four years after reports of harassment surfaced against Placido Domingo, the renowned Spanish opera singer was slammed with new accusations from a former colleague who worked with the singer two decades ago.

Placido Domingo, 81, was accused of harassing over a dozen women. including staff, singers, dancers, and musicians between 1986 to 2019. The harassment allegations, which date back to the 1980s, have since halted the opera singer’s once illustrious career.

An unnamed Spanish singer, who worked with Domingo in the 1980s told La Sexta's Salvados program on Sunday, January 15, 2023, that the opera singer harassed her in two separate incidents. However, the female colleague never reported the incidents as she feared retribution.

Details of Placido Domingo's net worth explored

Placido Domingo, a renowned Spanish opera and conductor, has amassed quite an impressive net worth since he began performing over half a century ago.

According to celebrity net worth, Domingo is estimated to be around $300 million. Most of his assets seem to have been acquired through hundreds of opera performances on stage and in movies that gained prominence in the 80s.

Over the course of his career, Domingo signed lucrative contracts with distinguished opera houses, including New York City Opera, and later went on to become a director at Los Angeles Opera. However, the opera singer was forced to resign from the position following several allegations of assault by female colleagues.

Details on the new allegations against Placido Domingo

In the latest allegation, a former colleague of Placido Domingo stated that the opera singer’s behavior was known to everyone and was so prevalent that the women warned each other not to be alone with him.

The former colleague, who spoke under anonymity, told La Sexta that Domingo once asked her if he could put his hands inside the pockets of her trousers. Recounting the incident, the female Spanish singer, said:

“It hit me right in the stomach and I thought to myself, ‘What do I say to this man now to try to keep things normal? If I say no, it’ll have consequences. I don’t even want to think about what could happen if I say yes.’ I fretted over what to say for three seconds.”

While detailing the second incident, the unnamed colleague said that the opera singer allegedly forcibly kissed her at the tail end of the performance. She said:

“He kissed me on the mouth and it was a kiss that I didn’t even see coming and so I couldn’t dodge out of the way. I did not want to be kissed. The act had ended, the music had stopped and the curtain was coming down. There was no justification whatsoever.”

Following a 2020 investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), Domingo apologized to the victims after they concluded that the singer had behaved inappropriately.

Shortly after, the backlash from the investigation seeped into his career, prompting several opera houses to cancel the planned engagement with the singer.

Domingo was then forced to resign from his position as a general director at the Los Angeles Opera. Following the backlash, in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo in January 2022, Domingo denied harassing anyone and said that the investigations were not factual.

