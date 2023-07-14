"Police should be checking your devices": Iowa pastor Michael Shover's identity explored as p*dophile remark sparks outrage online

Michael Shover, a pastor who currently serves at Pella’s Christ the Redeemer Church in Iowa, sparked mass outrage online after passing a questionable remark on p*dophilia on Tuesday, July 11. Shover confronted protesters at the Iowa State Capitol after the state passed a bill on Tuesday that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Iowa pastor asks protesters why p*dophilia is wrong. (Image via Twitter/@darafaye)

The pastor was heard yelling at the group of protesters that they have no standard of what is right and what is wrong. In a Reddit video shared by u/QuicklyThisWay, a woman was asking Shover whether he was going to push her as well.

She went on to call him a p*dophile and said that she was going to send him to jail. The pastor then replied that he was not a p*dophile and said:

“But why is p*dophilia wrong?”

The people around Shover appeared to go into immediate shock after his problematic question. One user, Buhberry, shared a link to Michael Shover’s explanation video regarding the comment. The user added that the police should check Shover’s devices.

Netizens are furious at Michael Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Internet reacts to Iowa pastor Michael Shover's abortion remarks

Rev. Michael Shover, who has been serving at Christ the Redeemer Church since May 2018, went viral on social media due to his remarks at the abortion bill protest on Tuesday.

People on Reddit commented that it was not surprising for a pastor to justify p*dophilia given the controversy about the Roman Catholic church enabling and practising p*dophilia.

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Netizens are furious at Shover's remarks justification of abortion at the Iowa State Capitol protest. (Image via Reddit/@u/QuicklyThisWay)

Michael Shover's explanation about his remarks at the protest

On Shover's blog Living and Dying, the pastor shared an explanatory video on July 12 after he went viral on social media for his "p*dophilia" comment. Shover said that the protesters did not understand what he was trying to say.

After he asked the crowd why p*dophilia is wrong, Shover went on to reason that the pro-choice people support the LGBTQ+ community, and said that the "+" in the LGBTQ stands for queer people wanting to have s*xual relationships with "babies".

Shover said that his remark was taken out of context. He went on to bash the LGBTQ+ community and its allies using derogatory terms to refer to them and their lifestyle.

Michael Shover also argued that queer people have no morals and no sense of right and wrong, thus they have no right to comment on abortion and decide rights and wrongs.

Poll : 0 votes