“Poster of everything wrong”: Amber Rose Barnes deterred sentence over killing husky pup sparks outrage online

On September 23, 2022, Amber Rose Barnes, 36, of Martin City, Montana, reportedly killed a domesticated Siberian husky on a hunting trip in the Flat Head National Forest, mistaking the animal for a wolf pup.

Disclaimer: This article contains graphic content. Reader discretion is advised.

Following her hunting trip, Amber posted a picture of the dead Siberian husky on social media and boasted about killing and skinning a 'wolf.'

Amber received a six-month deferred sentence, as per which she must attend a hunting safety class and is banned from using her hunting rifle for the next six months.

Amber Rose Barnes pleaded no contest

In September 2022, Amber Rose Barnes drew outrage online after posting images of herself posing with what she claimed to be a "predator wolf pup." She was originally scouting for a black bear in the Flathead National Forest in Doris Creek, approximately 60 miles south of Glacier National Park.

Following the images she shared on social media, she was charged in October 2022 with a misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office stated that on September 23, they received calls from local citizens who had picked up several husky and shepherd mix dogs in the Doris Creek region of Flathead National Park. The parties collected 11 dogs, which they handed over to Animal Control, and were taken to an animal shelter.

According to the sheriff's office, some of those dogs tested positive for parvovirus and were being evaluated.

The sheriff's office stated that it was informed by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks that one of the dogs released into the wild may have been shot. It remains unknown who had left the dogs.

The New York Daily News reported that Amber Rose Barnes pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty that she faced in the September 2022 incident.

According to a report by People, Amber will have her entire case dismissed if she completes the probationary requirements imposed by a judge.

Amber Rose Barnes claimed not to be "a cruel individual"

After receiving backlash for the post, Amber Rose Barnes made another post which has since been deleted, where she admitted to making a mistake but also defended her actions.

According to Fox News, Amber claimed that the killing was an act of self-defense as the animal had apparently been aggressive towards her. She wrote:

"This animal was growling, howling, and coming at me like it was going to eat me. Yes, I made a mistake because I did think it was a hybrid wolf pup."

Amber Rose Barnes also mentioned that she was unaware that a group of dogs had been released into the wilderness and asked people to remove all the posts that criticized her. She further added:

"I did NOT break any laws!!! I’m not a cruel individual."

Officials investigated Amber Rose Barnes' claim that she had a license to hunt wolves, and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks later confirmed her claims.

The Daily Mail reported that wolf hunting is legal in Montana with a license, and licensed hunters are legally permitted to kill or trap 20 wolves a season.

