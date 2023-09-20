Pringles x Caviar: Where to buy, price, flavors, and all you need to know about the RHNY-inspired Collab 

Pringles has left netizens ecstatic after they announced their new collaboration with The Caviar Company. While the usual chip pack retails for around $3, the collaboration has taken the price high, as the customers now get to choose from the options priced at $49, $110, and go up to $140.

The one that costs $49 comes in a “Smoky Shores” flavor and would have a can of the Sour Cream & Onion flavor, along with a jar of Smoked Trout Roe. This kit would also consist of a Mr. P bow-tie-inspired serving tray, which can serve the chips and the Caviar together.

The following variant, retailing for $110, would have the original flavor and be served with a jar of the Caviar Co.’s Classic White Sturgeon Caviar. This variant also comes with a similar tray in the $49 pack. Lastly, the most luxurious and expensive one includes two types of Caviars and three kinds of Pringles.

The collaboration was announced recently, and the kits are already up for sale since September 19, 2023. Customers enticed by the collaboration can get their hands on the collaboration from the website PringlesandCaviar.shop.

A recent TikTok trend birthed the collaboration: More details about the new collab revealed

As the news of the collaboration left the netizens ecstatic and excited, the company announced how they got the idea after many social media users dipped their chips in Caviar on TikTok and made the trend go viral. Reporting the same, Pringles’ Marketing Head, Mauricio Jenkins said:

“From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and Caviar. Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a tasting experience unlike one you’ve ever had before.”

Furthermore, The CEO of The Caviar Company, Petra Higby, also acknowledged the partnership and said:

"Pringles and Caviar are the high-low snack the world didn't know we needed, but the combination is simply delightful. We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture – the result is a must-try collection that takes the guesswork out of pairing and serving caviar, is sure to elevate any occasion, and brings your caviar dreams to life."

Furthermore, the company has already announced that the collaboration is a limited-time-only deal, and the stock will be up for sale for as long as it lasts.

The new collab has left the netizens exhilarated, as many became fans of the combination after they came across the millions of TikTok videos where people ate their chips with the luxurious Caviar.

Furthermore, the same was also seen in Season 14 of Real Housewives of New York, and since then, social media users have been die-hard fans of the combination. The department heads of the two companies also stated that a view count of more than $10 billion gave them the idea for this collaboration. At the moment, it is unknown until when the stocks will be on sale.