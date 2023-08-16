Producer Charles Roven reveals Uncharted 2 could begin production soon 

The Uncharted movie fandom lit up recently when Charles Roven, the film's producer, dropped a tantalizing hint about Uncharted 2. This silver screen adaptation of the acclaimed video game, starring Tom Holland, made waves in theaters last year, raking in commendable box office numbers. Given its triumphant run, there have been whispers about the prospect of a follow-up film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Roven shared his delightful experience with the initial movie. He mentioned:

"We had a really good time with that movie, the fans really liked the movie, and people who didn't know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those." The ball, it seems, is rolling.

The road to Uncharted 2: Roven's comments fuel sequel speculations

Expand Tweet

The transformation of the illustrious Uncharted video game series into a cinematic masterpiece has been a journey spanning over a decade. Starting as a budding idea in 2008, the movie faced its fair share of doubters and skeptics.

Fans waited with bated breath, their hopes oscillating between excitement and apprehension. 2022, however, proved to be the turning point. The film graced the silver screen and not only lived up to the expectations but surpassed them, collecting an impressive $407 million globally, a striking figure compared to its $120 million budget.

While some critics had a mixed bag of feedback, one thing was undeniable: audiences worldwide were enchanted. The success was so pronounced that Sony's CEO, Tom Rothman, wasted no time anointing Uncharted as the newest crown jewel in Sony's cinematic lineup.

The film itself charted the daring adventures of Nathan Drake, played to perfection by Tom Holland. Alongside him, Mark Wahlberg's portrayal of Sully added depth and dynamism to the narrative as they set out to unveil the secrets of the elusive Magellan treasure.

Expand Tweet

There were murmurs in fan circles about Holland's casting as Nathan Drake, given their deep-rooted attachment to the game's character. Nevertheless, Holland's portrayal, combined with the film's overall execution, silenced doubters as reflected in the box office numbers.

The director of the movie, Ruben Fleischer, voiced his interest in expanding the Uncharted universe with a potential Uncharted 2 soon after its release. With fans eagerly discussing the possibility, Charles Roven's recent comments have stoked the fires of anticipation even further.

The producer's keen interest makes the production of Uncharted 2 a distant dream and a looming reality. With the director and producer now visibly aligned in their intent, the question is no longer if there will be a sequel, but rather, when will this next chapter unfold?

What could Uncharted 2 be about?

For those who saw the first film, some hints for a sequel were sprinkled throughout, nudging at a potential story continuation. In the thrilling finale, after the Magellan treasure vanishes, audiences discover that Nathan Drake's supposedly deceased brother, Sam, is still alive, albeit incarcerated.

Moreover, a scene during the credits introduces Gage, an antagonist connected to the game's chief villain, Gabriel Roman. These hints arguably pave the way for Uncharted 2's plot, where Nathan embarks on a mission to rescue his brother Sam.

Alongside this, there's a race against Roman in an electrifying quest for treasure. This treasure might just be the legendary lost city of El Dorado, drawing parallels with the original game where Roman was the central foe.

When can we expect Uncharted 2?

However, it seems fans might have to wait a bit longer. There are a few roadblocks – the ongoing Hollywood strikes and Tom Holland's impending sabbatical from acting.

After a demanding stint with the Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, Holland expressed his intent to take a year-long break due to the series' emotional toll on him.

Despite these potential delays, the enthusiasm around the Uncharted 2 remains high. Until then, fans can relive the adventure as Uncharted is now available for streaming on Netflix.