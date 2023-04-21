"Props to him": Netizens support Desiigner as he announces mental facility admission following flight incident

American rapper Desiigner has made a revelation about his mental health that has left social media users shocked. Through Instagram stories, he made the public announcement of not being “himself.” He also claimed that he would be admitting himself to a mental facility to get help. He said:

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home.”

In the public announcement, he also spoke about the infamous airplane incident where he reportedly exposed himself. As per TMZ, the rapper was traveling from Thailand to the United States after his shows in Thailand and Tokyo when the alleged incident happened.

Talking about it all on his Instagram story, Desiigner said:

“I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Desiigner addressed his mental health issues on social media. (Image via Instagram/@lifeofdesiinger)

As soon as he made the announcement, netizens showed support for the rapper through various social media platforms.

Social media floods with messages of support as rapper Desiigner seeks help at mental health facility

Rapper Desiigner's recent announcement about seeking help at a mental health facility has garnered an outpouring of support from fans and followers across social media platforms. The rapper, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, took to Instagram to share the news of his decision, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing mental health.

In response, netizens have taken to social media to express their solidarity with the artist and share their own experiences with mental health.

Social media users showered support as the rapper issued statement declaring his admission into a mental facility after the alleged plane incident. (Image via Twitter)

While support for Desiigner continues to pour in, specific details about his mental health diagnosis and which hospital he is being admitted to are not known. However, his openness about seeking help has sparked a conversation around the importance of prioritizing mental health.

