"PROTECT YOUR ARTIST" trends on X as fans urge BEFITLAB to issue proper security for ENHYPEN’s Sunoo following malicious death threats from Indonesia

In a disturbing turn of events, ENHYPEN's Sunoo has become the target of death threats. As the group is currently residing in Indonesia, most of these threats were received from the country.

This news came to light on January 4, 2023.

Following this, fans took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to tag the group's agency, BEFITLAB, in a bid to draw attention to the malicious tweets and get ENHYPEN's agency to provide more protection to Sunoo and the group. Fans are using the phrase "PROTECT YOUR ARTIST" to help the issue gain traction.

"Let us pray for his safety": Fans enraged over death threats towards ENHYPEN's Sunoo

ENHYPEN's Sunoo has reportedly been caught in the cross-hairs of online trolling and death threats as some anti-fans, who are allegedly from Indonesia, are targeting him with negative tweets. The main issue behind these threats is said to be his visual aesthetic, as the antis are commenting that Sunoo does not fit the dark masculine vibe of ENHYPEN and its other group members.

Comments like "he needs to be tortured" "Sunoo can be just killed" and "It's true that Sunoo is unlucky" were shared online by these anti-fans. Other fans called them for spreading hate over something as "gender" in such a modern and constantly advancing world.

Sunoo's agency, BELIFT LAB, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, has yet to release an official statement regarding the threats. Fans are awaiting a response, hoping for assurance that measures are being taken to protect Sunoo from harm.

Fans worldwide have taken to social media to express their concern and condemn the threats against Sunoo.

The incident with Sunoo serves as a reminder that the dark side of online fandom culture can have real-world consequences. It is imperative for fans, agencies, and the industry as a whole to work together to foster a culture of respect, empathy, and appreciation for the artists who bring joy and inspiration to millions.

This isn't the first time a K-pop idol has been at the receiving end of death threats. Last year, BTS’ Jung Kook received death threats, which led the group's fandom, ARMYs, to urge HYBE to take steps to ensure the singer's safety. In November 2023, fans were left concerned about BTS V's safety after he received death threats online.

In April 2023, Stray Kids’ fandom took to social media to draw attention to an “akgae” sending threats to group member Felix. Akgae is a person who is a fan of only one member and hates the other members of a group.

While it remains that malicious threats directed at K-pop idols have been an ongoing issue, fandoms are known to take charge to get the group's agencies attention and take attention towards those targeting their favorite artists.