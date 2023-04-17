On Wednesday, April 12, actor Lee Jongsuk was spotted at the Incheon International Airport as he was departing for his overseas schedule in the Philippines. As the actor walked to make his way to the airport checkpoint, he already had fans swooning over his unmatched visuals and simple yet chic airport. However, what caught the fans' attention all the more was the back case of his phone.

Jongsuk was showing the airport staff something on his phone, most likely his identity card. However, a photo taken by a fan standing behind the actor captured a part of his phone's case, which featured a bunny pop socket.

Fans immediately recognized that it was from IU's merch and soon couldn't help but gush on Twitter about how cute the showcase was.

ME JISOO'S 꽃 FLOWER @chanstreetlight STOPPP jongsuk with iu jieun merch PROUD SUPPORTIVE BF STOPPP jongsuk with iu jieun merch PROUD SUPPORTIVE BF 😭😭😭 https://t.co/68GFsTJI9g

"Man is down BAD they're so cute": Fans can't get enough of Lee Jongsuk's cute showcase of support for his girlfriend IU

Ever since Lee Jongsuk and IU confirmed that they're in a relationship on January 1, 2023, fans have continued to be in awe of them. Given that the two go way back carrying ten years of friendship with them, their confirmation of a romantic relationship has been quite a celebratory event.

Soon after the two went public, Lee Jongsuk has been all the more bold and open about his relationship with IU. From adorning several couples' jewelry and clothing to supporting each other by wearing each other's merch, the two have the best way to showcase their love for each other, leaving fans swooning everywhere.

daph 💌 @babiejieun jongsuk wearing iu’s the golden hour cap and now using her bunny phone grip md.. man is down BAD they’re so cutee jongsuk wearing iu’s the golden hour cap and now using her bunny phone grip md.. man is down BAD they’re so cutee https://t.co/9eMKY8XTyo

me; @_1Uaena I think Jongsuk's bunny phone grip is an IU merch? I think Jongsuk's bunny phone grip is an IU merch? 😳😍 https://t.co/oWcBM2vws1

g 🧡💜 | #LeeJongSukInManila @ljsbsotm we're getting iu and jongsuk crumbs every month not gonna lie 🥹🤣 we're getting iu and jongsuk crumbs every month not gonna lie 🥹🤣

hua 🌻☀️ @cqlrainscene wearing her merch????? this is tinn (lee jongsuk) and gun (iu) if there were real and straight i just know tinn would be like this plus he has been crushing on her for 10 YEARS!!!! wearing her merch????? this is tinn (lee jongsuk) and gun (iu) if there were real and straight i just know tinn would be like this plus he has been crushing on her for 10 YEARS!!!! https://t.co/loa1vczCFX

🌟 @lily506iu jongsuk how down bad you are for iu to go out for shopping wearing her concert merch jongsuk how down bad you are for iu to go out for shopping wearing her concert merch

But that's not all that the eagle-eyed fans noticed. With images of Lee Jongsuk waving to his fans, people were able to take note of the Gucci ring that the actor was wearing on his pinky finger. Soon, many connected the dots with IU's ring, which is of the same brand and design but in a different color. While Jongsuk wore a silver ring, IU has the gold one of the same ring.

Fans couldn't quite get over the subtle ways in which the two showcased their love for each other. Not even a month ago, when the actor was out shopping, an Instagram story of his companion revealed that the idol was yet again adorning IU's merch. This time it was the "The Golden Hour" cap which was released in celebration of IU's world tour.

As the two continue to swoon fans with their adorable relationship with these subtle things as mentioned above, fans can't wait to see how the two will proceed together in the years to come.

