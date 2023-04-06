On April 5, 2023, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura released the latest episode of her ongoing solo variety show, Fearless Kkura, with a guest appearance from Chef Hong Seok-cheon. The idea of Sakura inviting celebrities and having them join her in fearless and adventurous actions is at the core of the show. For this episode, Sakura, Kwon Jin-ah, and Hong Seok-cheon embarked on a journey to catch octopi for a meal.

When they were done with their activities, their trip back to the shore on a boat naturally created conversations between the three. During this, Hong Seok-cheon shared a story about his parents' wish for him to be successful, but he rather became gay. Though he intended to make a light-hearted joke, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura positively replied:

But you're successful, you're a successful gay!

Fans shower LE SSERAFIM's Sakura with praises following her words of encouragement towards Hong Seok-cheon

Right from the beginning of the show, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura and Chef Hong Seok-cheon showcased great chemistry as friends. The latter even joked about not recognizing who Sakura was at first and then later apologizing after learning that she was from HYBE. Additionally, the conversation they shared on the boat along with songwriter Kwon Jin-ah only cemented the good friendship they already had blooming.

As the group headed back to the shore to prepare their meal with the clams and octopi they caught, Hong Seok-cheon started to share a story about how his parents prepared him dishes whenever he visited.

This is a sad story. When I visit my parents, my dad buys blue crabs from Daecheon Port early in the morning. The my mom prepares ingredients starting with a zucchini. She adds bean paste in the water, and when the blue crabs arrive she puts them in the water and boil it.

This is where, according to Hong Seok-cheon, his story takes a sad turn.

My parents wanted me to study hard and become successful, but in the end, I became a gay.

Though many could understand that Hong Seok-cheon was only trying to joke around about his sexuality, LE SSERAFIM's Sakura, without hesitation, immediately responded by calling him a successful gay. As Hong Seok-cheon continued to express how his parents insisted on him being married, the idol's support continued to shower on him. He shared:

Recently, my mom saw Park Soo-hong getting married and called me. "Why aren't you getting married?"

Sakura gave a positive affirmation stating that:

Marriage isn't all.

Following the conversation, fans have been flooding Twitter with praise for LE SSERAFIM's Sakura. While it's expected for everyone to be supportive and accepting of the LGBTQ+ community, people found Sakura's non-hesitant and affirmative words in response to Hong Seok-cheon to be commendable.

✩syazarin✩ @syaza_nor i need sakura to tell me im a successful gay i need sakura to tell me im a successful gay

Rirei -Unforgiven Era- @Rirei_le twitter.com/pristeens/stat… ًً @pristeens "YOURE A SUCCESSFUL GAY" "YOURE A SUCCESSFUL GAY" 😭😭https://t.co/EPr0TZWGTH I love how Sakura didn't have to think about it. Instead she immediately reconfirms to Hong 'You're still successful.' Who you love and find attractive should have little to do with the fact you're a successful entertainer that your parents should be proud of. I love how Sakura didn't have to think about it. Instead she immediately reconfirms to Hong 'You're still successful.' Who you love and find attractive should have little to do with the fact you're a successful entertainer that your parents should be proud of. 😭 twitter.com/pristeens/stat…

Since Sakura is still considerably young, fans were impressed by her wise choice of words and her need to make him feel comfortable, although he intended to make a joke about the same. Fans not only find this interaction quite iconic but also funny at the same time.

As more episodes from Fearless Kkura are put forth, fans can't wait to witness more iconic interactions like this.

