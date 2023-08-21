"Racism is exploding in Canada": Joseph Picken blasted online after assaulting Toronto protestor 

Joseph Picken, a man from Toronto, Canada, recently made headlines after he was spotted assaulting a few protestors in the city by verbally abusing them and throwing white paint on a few of them. The protest was for a nerve-wracking incident that took place in December, when it was reported that a serial killer in Winnipeg had murdered four indigenous women and dumped their bodies in a landfill.

As the police were unable to track the killer and the landfill, many accused the authorities of being “uninterested” in the case. All of this led to the indigenous community coming together to put pressure so that the case was taken more seriously. All of this led to a series of protests in Toronto over the weekend.

It was at one such protest that Joseph Picken yelled for the gatherers to "go away" and called them “uninvited guests.”

Picken did not stop there, as he then went ahead and opened a can of white paint, splashing it all over one of the protestors at the scene. After the whole act was caught on camera and circulated on social media, netizens managed to dig out the man's name, Joseph Pickens, and then proceeded to bash him on social media.

One social media user also commented on TizzyEnt’s video of the same on Twitter, saying:

Social media users left infuriated as a man in Canada threw paint and assaulted the protestors. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users slammed Joseph Pickens as his video assaulting protestors left many infuriated

Joseph Pickens, a man from Toronto, has become the talk of the town ever since a video of him misbehaving with protestors made its way on social media. As he abused, yelled, and threw paint at the protestors, many called him out for his behavior and slammed him for being “racist.”

After Twitter user, @TizzyEnt, shared the video of the same on social media, many users commented under the post:

The incident for which the people are protesting took place in December 2022, when authorities revealed that a 35-year-old serial killer had killed four indigenous women. However, natives were left infuriated when authorities were unable to locate the bodies for a very long time.

At the moment, officials have not spoken up on the matter and haven’t revealed whether any action has been taken against Joseph Picken.