Rayan Kim GoFundme raises over $70,000 as Las Vegas middle school student critically injured in hit-and-run

On January 30, 2024, Rayan Kim was hit and run over by a pickup truck in Las Vegas while on a sidewalk riding his electric bicycle to school. Fox News reported that the victim sustained life-threatening injuries from the crash and was rushed to the University Medical Center.

A GoFundMe fundraiser campaign has been set up by Kristen Penny on behalf of Eunbyul Kim to help with Rayan's surgeries and road to recovery. The fundraiser post stated that the organizer is a close family friend of the child and his mom.

The campaign has a goal of $100,000 and has raised more than $70,000 with about 1400 donations.

Rayan Kim's mother said her son "lost his right ear, skin, and face"

On January 30, 2024, Rayan Kim was hit by a 2012 Nissan Frontier while on his way to Gunderson Middle School at about 7:30 am, as per Fox News. He was riding his bicycle on Cactus Avenue's sidewalk when he was hit and thrown off before being run over by the vehicle, as per Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Speaking about his life-threatening injuries, Rayan's mother told KLAS-TV,

"He lost his right ear, skin, and face."

The report by Fox News stated that Rayan Kim suffered a fracture to his jaw and facial bones, a broken left arm, severe road rash to his skin, hemorrhage on his brain, bleeding, and losing half his right ear.

The driver of the pickup truck, 39-year-old Leo Gonzalez-Ceron, was not injured in the crash, and as per authorities, he remained at the scene after the crash. He did not seem to be impaired at the time of the incident.

Authorities are urging drivers to be more aware at intersections, especially after consecutive bicyclist crashes involving children took place last week.

Rayan Kim's road to recovery

The GoFundMe fundraiser campaign, organized to help with Rayan Kim's medical expenses, has provided regular updates about his recovery. An update on February 3, 2024, referred to Rayan's survival as a "miracle." The update read,

"Just a little something to smile about today it’s a miracle baby Rayan is alive - the doctors let us know! God’s courage and strength has covered the air in these times!"

As per the update on February 4, 2024, Rayan underwent surgery on his jaw with the possibility of getting his breathing tube removed. The possibility of skin surgery next week was also mentioned. Doctors remain unsure about the recovery of his eyesight, and his hearing is also not totally recovered. However, there is a chance of a full recovery with further surgery. The bones around his eyes will require surgery and wiring. Following a two-hour surgery, Rayan was responsive. The update read,

"Rayan and his mommy just had a visit after two hours of surgery, he is responsive and can hear! Mommy was talking with him and he is able to wiggle his left foot and hold her hand with his left hand. God brings miracles y’all!"

Fox News reported that on February 2, 2024, Gunderson Middle School also organized donations and asked community members to drop off cards and gift cards for Rayan Kim and his family.