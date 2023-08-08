"Red Flag": The Bachelorette fans react to Xavier admitting past infidelity to Charity Lawson in season 20 episode 7

The latest episode of The Bachelorette season 20 took a dramatic turn leaving fans both stunned and empathetic as they watched Charity Lawson navigate the challenges of her fantasy-suites episode.

The picturesque backdrop of Fiji set the stage for romantic encounters and intense conversations between Lawson and her final three suitors: Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko. However, it was Xavier's surprising confession that stole the spotlight and sparked a flurry of reactions from fans.

The Bachelorette season 20's episode 7, in which Xavier dropped a bombshell revelation about his past infidelity, aired on ABC on August 7. He admitted to having been unfaithful in his most recent relationship.

Watching this, The Bachelorette fans took to social media, to call out his last-minute revelation. Some even called him "literal red flags."

The Bachelorette fans infuriated by Xavier's bombshell revelation to Charity Lawson in episode 7

With her heart divided among three suitors, Charity Lawson's journey reached new heights during her tropical escapades in Fiji. The serene landscapes of Pacific Harbor provided the canvas for her romantic excursions with Joey Graziadei and Dotun Olubeko.

Xavier's metaphor comparing Charity to a delicate flower seemed innocent enough at first, but as the narrative unfolded, it became apparent that this was a prelude to a much bigger revelation. Xavier and Charity sat down for dinner amidst the Fijian landscape, when Xavier dropped a bombshell revelation that so no one saw coming: he had been unfaithful multiple times in his past relationship of two years.

This revelation made The Bachelorette fans infuriated as they took to Twitter to slam Xavier Bonner for keeping such trivial information a secret till season 20 was inching closer to its ending.

Take a look at how fans reacted to Xavier's revelation:

#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/Qw2qtVPPVz it’s okay to cheat on your girlfriend but not your wife ?? it’s gonna be hard NOT to cheat ?? XAVIER WHAT

#TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/kafWWtrDGC Excuse me? did he just say it would be hard as hell to not cheat on your wife? Throw him away Charity..

#TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/VNKKtu5DEF It never ceases to amaze me how every season, people come on this show and get to the end only to say that they’re not sure if they are ready to commit to someone.

Charity Lawson's reaction to Xavier Bonner's bombshell revelation in The Bachelorette season 20 episode 7

Xavier Bonner's bombshell revelation unearthed some painful memories for Charity Lawson, serving as an eerie reminder of her past experiences with infidelity. This was also one of the reasons why Xavier kept this revelation under wraps for a really long time, as he stated,

"I wanted to tell you that because I know that that is, like, very triggering for you. It was disrespectful. It's not the man that I am. And I know that for a marriage you cannot do that. That's why I felt the need to tell you because I thought you deserved to know."

However, the subsequent follow-up questions and explanations Xavier provided only exacerbated the tension. When Charity asked if he is willing to put effort to make the relationship work, his response left The Bachelorette infuriated as seen in a confessional.

He quipped that he needed to have physical intimacy with her to make that decision which ultimately made Charity and her fans alike outraged. She bade goodbye to one of her three suitors and remarked, "I'm not here to fix anybody. I'm not here to build a man."

By the end of the episode, she drops the L bomb on both of her remaining suitors, who were happier than ever to hear it from her. Also, fans got to see Aaron making a return.

The Bachelorette season 20 episodes air on Mondays at 8 pm ET on ABC.