Red Lobster Ultimate Endless Shrimp deal: Where to buy, items, price, and all you need to know

Red Lobster is kicking off summer with an announcement that will certainly please shrimp lovers everywhere. The fan-favorite Ultimate Endless Shrimp is now available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at participating restaurants across the country. Guests may now mix and match their favorite prawns at their local Red Lobster restaurant for just $20.

Starting Monday, June 26, 2023, this special offer will be available at participating Red Lobster locations nationwide (excluding Puerto Rico) as a permanent menu offering.

Red Lobster's Endless Shrimp deal comes with biscuits and a side of your choice

This special menu comes with 5 additional options (Image via Red Lobster)

Thanks to the new offer, customers can now start with two delectable shrimp options and then select additional shrimp dishes until their cravings are completely satisfied. Once they are almost done with their meal, their server will ask them what they want next before they finish their plate, so that they can place a fresh order with the kitchen ahead of time.

Furthermore, each Ultimate Endless Shrimp entrée comes with a choice side and warm Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Ultimate Endless Shrimp offers lip-smacking shrimp options that are sure to fulfill everyone's appetites. The official website of the brand describes their shrimp offerings as follows:

Parmesan-Bacon Shrimp Scampi – Tender shrimp, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce, with shaved Parmesan, crispy Parmesan panko, bacon, and parsley.

Argentine Red Shrimp – A skewer of wild-caught Argentine red shrimp, fire-grilled and served over rice.

– A skewer of wild-caught Argentine red shrimp, fire-grilled and served over rice. Shrimp Linguini Alfredo – Tender shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini.

– Tender shrimp in a creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of linguini. Walt’s Favorite Shrimp – Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce.

– Hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried. Served with cocktail sauce. Garlic Shrimp Scampi – Hand-crafted garlic shrimp scampi, oven-broiled in a garlic butter sauce.

Patty Trevino, the Chief Marketing Officer of the company spoke about the deal, saying:

“Ultimate Endless Shrimp is a fun, guest-favorite promotion that has become an annual tradition for many. From friendly family competitions to see who can eat the most shrimp, to those who love the freedom to try new flavors and preparations, to those who simply love the ability to enjoy their favorite shrimp dishes endlessly, we can’t wait to see all the ways our guests celebrate this event with us this year”.

About Red Lobster Seafood Co.

The brand, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, is the world's largest and most popular seafood restaurant chain. It has a long history of offering high-quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable, and sustainably produced.

The enterprise is well-known throughout the country for its limitless prawns and low prices. It has several restaurants around the United States, making it a convenient haunt for seafood enthusiasts. The meal is similar across all the branches, and the portion sizes are generous.

