Red Velvet’s setlist for R to V Day 1 and 2 in Seoul: Singers treat fans to 20+ songs

Red Velvet’s setlist for their first concert in three years, R to V, garnered impressive reactions as it included over 20 songs. The world tour kicked off with a two-night concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on April 1 and 2, 2023.

The five-member veteran girl group charmed their way through thousands of ReVeluvs’ (fandom name) hearts. Fans in the audience and those watching from behind the screen through a livestream via the Beyond Live platform were in awe of their performance.

Red Velvet’s setlist included a bit of everything - from their classic hits such as Psycho and Ice Cream Cake to recent fan favorites such as Feel My Rhythm and Birthday. The group even gave fans two exciting break dance performances that went viral on the internet.

While R to V Day 1 included 23 songs, Day 2 of the concert in Seoul included 25 songs, as they added a couple more tracks on fans’ requests.

What was Red Velvet’s setlist for Day 1 and Day 2 of R to V in Seoul?

Red Velvet’s setlist for R to V, their first world tour and concert in nearly three years, was incredibly exciting for fans. The five-member group brought their A-game to the show, along with outfits that fans gushed over for hours after the concert.

The concert became a night to remember as fans hailed performances by the dancers’ group and enjoyed the many VCRs that were played during the break. They also went gaga over the members’ solo dance during Bad Boy and the dance break during Psycho.

Red Velvet’s setlist also incorporated fans’ beloved b-side tracks that the group had never performed, BYE BYE, Beg For Me, On A Ride, and Bamboleo.

Check out Red Velvet’s setlist for both days of the R to V concert in Seoul.

Day 1 of R to V concert setlist:

VCR #1 - Music Box

Dancers Performance

Feel My Rhythm

Bamboleo

LP

Ment #1 (Opening)

VCR #2

Ice Cream Cake

Oh Boy

On A Ride

Eyes Locked, Hands Locked

Dancers Performance

VCR #3

Queendom

Bing bing

Birthday

Red Flavor

VCR #4

Dancers Performance

Pose

Beg For Me

Zoom

Ment #2

Bye Bye

In & Out

Dancers Performance

VCR #5

I Just

Peekaboo

Bad Boy

Psycho (Dance break)

ENCORE

ReVeluv Fan event

VCR #6

Celebrate

Ment #3

My Dear

Russian Roulette

You Better Know

Day 2 of R to V concert setlist

Opening VCR: Follow the White Rabbit

Allure Velvet (Dancers Performance)

Pose

Beg For Me

Zoom

Ment #1 (Opening)

VCR #2

Bye bye

In & Out

Dim Lights (Dancers Performance)

I Just

Peek A Boo

Bad Boy (Solo dance)

Psycho (Dance Break)

VCR #3

Magical Red (Dancers Performance)

Feel My Rhythm

Bamboleo

LP

Ment #2

Ice Cream Cake (2023 version)

Oh Boy

On A Ride

Eyes Locked, Hands Locked

VCR #4

Blossom (Dancers Performance)

Queendom

Bing Bing

Birthday

Red Flavor (Orchestra Version)

ENCORE

VCR #3

Celebrate

Remember Forever (fan project)

Ment #3 (Ending)

My Dear

Russian Roulette

Zimzalabim

You Better Know

🎧 @revejaykay red velvet ot5 dancing/performing zimzalabim encore r to v seoul concert day 2 red velvet ot5 dancing/performing zimzalabim encore r to v seoul concert day 2 https://t.co/pujuRawqwc

Meanwhile, as per several fans, Red Velvet took into account fans’ requests as they went off stage several times and returned to perform encore songs. It was also during this time that fans watching online became furious as Beyond LIVE ended the livestream despite the group performing an encore.

The R to V world tour will take the group to Singapore on April 21 and then to Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK from May to June.

Poll : 0 votes