“Remember that Snoop also ‘quit smoking’”: DaBaby revealing he’s quitting drinking alcohol cast doubts among netizens online

DaBaby, the American rapper, has revealed that he is going to quit drinking liquor during a PSA (public service announcement) on Instagram this Sunday, December 3, 2023. The 31-year-old posted a video and told his 20.7 million followers that,

"It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more. I got my appearances. Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that."

The decision comes following an embarrassing moment he had while intoxicated in the presence of his daughter, according to Billboard. Netizens have reacted to his post, many not believing the rapper's words as other celebrities have also vowed sobriety before but have allegedly failed.

Snoop Dogg, for instance, revealed on social media in November that he was going to quit smoking marijuana as he was "done with the coughing and clothes smelling all sticky icky." As per USA Today, the rapper shared on X, formerly Twitter, that it was all part of an advertisement.

DaBaby says he is done with alcohol in an Instagram video

Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, professionally known as DaBaby, rose to mainstream prominence with his debut album, Baby on Baby (2019), which features the Billboard Hot 100 top-ten single Suge. He recently spoke about his decision to give up on drinking on his Instagram this Sunday while lying down on his bed.

Dababy issued a PSA to his followers revealing that he is abstaining from drinking liquor and vowed there will be consequences if someone offers him a drink, as per XXL. He said,

"You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f*ck out. It’s a simple as that. We gone get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober."

He continues,

'I’m stealing off sober. I do not drink no more. Got me on bed rest. Real talk, throwing up in my Maybach and getting out the car with my pants halfway down. What the f*ck wrong with me, dog?"

Dababy opened up about an incident that led to his sudden decision. The rapper said he was embarrassed because he threw up in front of his daughter due to a hangover, according to Hot New Hip Hop. He added,

"Context, I go pick my baby up. I'm throwing up on 77. She beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some 'Good job.' I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about, 'Good job. Man, it’s embarrassing, in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more."

Many fans showed their disbelief over the news of Baby while some stood in support of the rapper.

According to Harper's Bazaar, there have been celebrities who have refused to drink alcohol over the years, for reasons ranging from religious beliefs or self-abstinence to recovering from drug abuse.

Other celebrities who have quit alcohol

Over the years, many well-known figures, such as Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Demi Lovato, Rob Lowe, Zack Efron, 50 Cent, etc., have quit drinking. According to Hip-Hop Dx, DaBaby is seemingly looking to follow in the footsteps of one of his mentors, 50 Cent. On the fellow rapper's birthday in July, DaBaby gave him a shoutout, saying:

"Tell you once a month you the last role model I got left! Keep dominating the [globe] I’m studying on a daily. Love for life bruh, See you soon."

50 has opened up about his aversion to alcohol in his Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter book. He said,

"First, I’ll pour drinks from a bottle of champagne for everyone who is in VIP with me. When the bottle is empty, I’ll give it to one of my guys and have him quietly refill it with ginger ale."

50 has a liquor business with his brand Branson; however, he does not drink alcohol.