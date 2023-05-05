“Reminds me of my ex”: Discovery of star swallowing planet sparks hilarious reactions online

Scientists at Harvard University, MIT, and Caltech have caught a planet in the process of getting swallowed by a star for the first time. On Wednesday, May 3, astronomers reported their observations, and the news has since been shared on social media.

They have pointed at the significance of the discovery as this observation shows Earth also has the possibility of getting swallowed by the Sun five billion years from now.

Scientists have explained that a star expands by a million times its normal size when it runs out of fuel. While expanding, the star engulfs any matter and planets in close proximity. Previously, scientists have observed hints of some stars either just before the act or shortly after it. But they have never caught a star in its process of consuming entire planets until now.

Internet reacts to the new discovery of a star swallowing a planet

Major news outlets, including The Associated Press, The Washington Post, and CNN, shared the news on Twitter. Netizens did not appear much bothered about the news since astronomers said that Earth might meet a similar fate, but about 5 billion years from now.

The celestial occurrence took place near the Aquila constellation

This phenomenon appears to have occurred in the Milky Way galaxy around 12,000 light-years away near Aquila, the eagle-like constellation. Astronomers spotted an outburst from a particular star near that constellation, which became over 100 times brighter within just 10 days before it quickly faded away.

Researchers said the swift outburst of light was followed by a long-lasting, cold stream of dust shining brightly in infrared energy. They then deduced that this combination could have only been produced by one event, that is, a star completely engulfing a nearby planet.

Lead author of the study, Kishalay De, a postdoc researcher at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research, said:

“We were seeing the end-stage of the swallowing.”

The celestial body that perished in this phenomenon is estimated to be a Jupiter-sized world that spiraled close to the dying planet and was pulled into its atmosphere before finally being swallowed by it. Kishalay De added:

“If some other civilization was observing us from 10,000 light-years away while the sun was engulfing the Earth, they would see the sun suddenly brighten as it ejects some material, then form dust around it, before settling back to what it was.”

The co-authors of the MIT study include Deepto Chakrabarty, Erin Kara, Anna-Christina Eilers, Andrew Vanderburg, Robert Simcoe, and Richard Teague, along with colleagues from the Harvard and Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Caltech, and multiple other institutions.

