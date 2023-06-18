"Revenge dress": Sister Wives star Christine Brown impresses fans as she poses with David Woolley

Sister Wives star Christine Brown, who divorced polygamous Kody Brown after 26 years of her spiritual marriage, shared some pictures of herself in a black strapless gown, exposing her new tattoo of a flower, on Instagram on June 17. The photos were from the gala event of wellness brand Plexus Worldwide.

She was seen enjoying the party with her fiancé David Wooley, who stunned in a plain blazer suit. This is one of Christine's first pictures after she cut some weight for her summer wedding.

One of the pictures also showed her having a great time with Janelle, who was Kody's second wife, and recently divorced him to move ahead in her life.

Fans could not stop praising Christine Brown's new look after her divorce and how happy she looked with her new partner. They also compared her black dress with Princess Diana's black revenge dress, which she had worn on the same evening that Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her.

Fans love Christine's new look (Image via Instagram)

Fans notice that Christine Brown got a new tattoo

When Christine Brown was with Kody, she used to wear dresses covering her entire body and often refrained from any operations or changes to her body. Now, that she is divorced, Christine got a new tattoo.

She even posted later that the dress was from Boba Bridal.

"Taking the leap to wear something outside my comfort zone was worth it because I felt se*y and beautiful," she added.

Fans praised her and Janelle for their looks and felt that Kody must be jealous after looking at the pictures.

Christine got a new tattoo! (Image via Instagram)

Christine looks so happy after her divorce (Image vis Instagram)

Kody refused to take accountability for his divorce till the last moment

Kody used to have four wives but Christine believed that he favored Robin the most, so much so that he spent the entire Covid time with her and refused to meet his children.

She also complained that he was not being intimate with her. Kody wanted Christine to hang on to such a marriage for the sake of the kids but the latter refused to do so.

Christine left Kody after he had an epic blowout, where he claimed that he made many "sacrifices" for their relationship. Just months after the divorce in late 2022, Christine got into a relationship with David and got engaged to him in April 2023.

Christine Brown has not revealed the date of her wedding with David but it will take place sometime this summer.

