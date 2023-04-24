 "Rich white woman privilege": Meghan Trainor teachers drama explained as podcast comments spark backlash 

Meghan Trainor is the latest celebrity to apologize for a blunder made on a podcast. In the singer and her brother Ryan Trainor’s recent Working’ On It podcast episode, the former used expletives against schoolteachers and criticized the public education system. After acquiring immense backlash for the same, she took to her TikTok account to apologize for her statement.

Meghan Trainor and her brother had invited controversial internet personality Trisha Paytas on their latest podcast episode titled- Workin On Motherhood pt. 2 With Trisha Paytas. In the same, the trio discussed mass shootings in schools across America and their preference for having children home-schooled.

The Mother songstress and her husband Daryl Sabara are parents to their two-year-old son Riley. They are also expecting their second child together.

Trisha Paytas and her husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their daughter Malibu in September 2022.

Hearing Meghan Trainor talk dismissively about public schools is so disappointing. So many students have to go to public school because they don't have the money or accessibility for private school or homeschooling. Teachers are superheroes doing the best for their kids.

During the podcast, Paytas announced that she was going to have her child home-schooled, and Trainor was quick to agree. The latter said:

“Everyone in TikTok is… They are like this is what it is like to have a kid in school in America, have a bullet proof backpack and I was like, f**k all that, f**k teachers, dude!”

The YouTuber seemingly agreed with the 29-year-old and added that she was also worried about potential bullies and mean teachers.

Responding to their interaction, one netizen wrote online:

The Madwoman in the Classroom



Meghan Trainor using her rich white woman privilege to shit on teachers instead of advocating for better public education for children who don't have her resources is…a choice.

Netizens react to viral Meghan Trainor- Trisha Paytas podcast moment

Internet users were furious at the Made You Look singer. Due to her immense popularity worldwide, netizens were quick to call her out on dissing the public school system. Several internet users opined that she should have used her influence to bring in changes in the system. Others felt like that singer’s comments were “tone-deaf” as not everyone has the finances to home-school their children. A few reactions to the podcast moment read:

Yes, very disappointing. Now I understand why she is considered problematic. Let me remove her from my playlist and put her on the bottom shelf next to Kanye.

Christina Ixchel @christinaixchel As if I needed another reason to dislike Meghan Trainer’s music. As if I needed another reason to dislike Meghan Trainer’s music.

Meghan Trainer saying "f*ck teachers, dude!" in response to Trisha Petas is the most disappointing and anger causing thing I've seen this morning. Our job is hard enough. Screw yall.

meghan trainer be astronomically fr right now. My 5th graders could literally write circles around your songs but f teachers tho 🤷🏻‍♀️ also, I'm so glad you taught yourself how to read & write so that you can make the same song over and over again b/c apparently teachers suck

Before bashing teachers and public schools, think about why resources are so limited and why parents have kids bring bullet-proof backpacks to school. You both have influence and platforms that can help bring about actual change. Use it instead of

Meghan Trainer is such a hateful person and it's crazy to me that 5 years ago teachers were known as heroes but today were so frowned upon and idk why

Meghan Trainer is such a hateful person and it's crazy to me that 5 years ago teachers were known as heroes but today were so frowned upon and idk why

patsy 🕰❤️‍🔥 | Eras 4/21, 6/9, & 7/14 | @tinyshredofgold



as a first year teacher who is seeing so many people leave the profession… that one stings a bit not meghan trainors comment against teachers

oooo meghan trainer is so incredibly tone deaf and nasty

Oooh the Meghan Trainer hate train is growing

Meghan Trainor apologizes for her statement

On April 23, the Grammy-winner took to her official TikTok account and apologized for dissing teachers. She said:

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said, “F teachers” on the podcast and it’s not how I feel. I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific… I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I didn’t want to make excuses; I just want to say I am so sorry. I am so sorry to any teachers I made feel bad and I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”

She also said in the TikTok video that she had also been bullied by her teachers in the past, similar to the experience Paytas shared on the podcast, leading to her feeling angry.

Meghan Trainor is now gearing up for the release of her book Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth and Motherhood From Your Bestie.

