Rolf Harris death: Cause of death revealed as entertainer passes away at the age of 93

Australian television personality and convicted s*x offender Rolf Harris has passed away at the age of 93. As per Press Association, the disgraced entertainer died on May 10 and his death was confirmed by a registrar in England's Maidenhead Town Hall. Reportedly, Harris died from neck cancer and old age.

In a statement issued to BBC, Harris' family said:

DVDfever.co.uk💙 @DVDfever



#rolfharris Rolf Harris dies at 93. Finally some good news. I know where I'd like to stick Jake The Peg's extra leg... Rolf Harris dies at 93. Finally some good news. I know where I'd like to stick Jake The Peg's extra leg...#rolfharris https://t.co/3X1208nfLA

"This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest. They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

As per The Guardian, speculations that Harris had neck cancer started making rounds in October 2022. Because he was treated like a social pariah, Harris did not have an agent at the time of his death to confirm the news of his passing on May 10.

His death was formally documented on May 23 in the morning, according to Windsor and Maidenhead Council, and the certificate specified that he will be cremated.

Brief background on Rolf Harris and his career

OSCAR BARFLY- AFL ACCREDITED JOURNALIST @OscarBarfly #HYUNJINxVersace IT IS DAYS LIKE THIS THAT SHOW HOW INSIGNIFICANT FOOTBALL IS. WEVE LOST AN AUSTRALIAN ICON AND HE HAS LEFT A BIG HOLE IN A LOT OF LITTLE KIDS LIVES. RIP ROLF. #RolfHarris IT IS DAYS LIKE THIS THAT SHOW HOW INSIGNIFICANT FOOTBALL IS. WEVE LOST AN AUSTRALIAN ICON AND HE HAS LEFT A BIG HOLE IN A LOT OF LITTLE KIDS LIVES. RIP ROLF. #RolfHarris #HYUNJINxVersace https://t.co/WY95YA3tzS

Born on March 30, 1930, Rolf Harris was a native of Perth, Western Australia. He shifted to London in the early 1950s to study art. He was hired by television soon after, teaching kids how to create cartoons before going on to other kid-friendly programs like Jigsaw and Whirligig.

His popularity in the United Kingdom kept growing, and he started getting jobs like commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest for the BBC and hosting The Rolf Harris Show, which aired on the BBC every Saturday night and was probably his most famous job. In his later years, he was the host of shows like Animal Hospital and Rolf on Art.

Aside from hosting, he also launched a career in music and released singles like Jake the Peg, Two Little Boys, and Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport. In 2006, Rolf Harris was granted access to paint a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II to commemorate her 80th birthday.

🇲🇾MyStory🇵🇸 @Swindler2022



An 80th Birthday Portrait is a 2005 oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II by Rolf Harris, commissioned by the (iii) Today the room is frequently used by Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the Royal Family for portrait sittings. #Throwback An 80th Birthday Portrait is a 2005 oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II by Rolf Harris, commissioned by the #BBC for the Queen's 80th birthday (iii) Today the room is frequently used by Her Majesty The Queen and other members of the Royal Family for portrait sittings.#Throwback An 80th Birthday Portrait is a 2005 oil painting of Queen Elizabeth II by Rolf Harris, commissioned by the #BBC for the Queen's 80th birthday https://t.co/ZjCVXYek4y

However, in 2014, Harris was found guilty of s*xually assaulting 12 girls, two of whom were young teens and one of whom was his daughter's friend. The time period in question was between 1968 and 1986. On appeal, the verdict of an eight-year-old girl was lifted, but the other charges stayed the same.

He was sentenced to six years in prison, but only served three and was released in 2017.

He was given an OBE, an MBE, and a CBE by the Queen. In 2012, he also got a BAFTA Fellowship, but all of these were taken away after he was convicted.

Harris' crimes were made into a two-part series ITV documentary, Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight, which was streamed on ITVX.

Poll : 0 votes