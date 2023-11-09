“Ruin all the efforts built for decades”: Fans react to HYBE’s CEO Bang Si-hyuk reportedly suggesting removing “K” from K-pop to expand its market

Bang Si-hyuk, the CEO of HYBE, the company that owns groups like BTS, SEVENTEEN, etc, recently made headlines due to a statement he made regarding the K-pop scenario around the world. In a conversation with Maeil Business News on November 8, everyone’s beloved Bang PD discussed his outlook on a variety of topics. However, the question that gained the most recognition was his suggestion to remove the "K" from K-pop.

Fans react to Bang PD’s statement about globalizing the K-pop market (image via X/ sjsofabulous)

As confusing as it sounded, his intention behind this idea is to expand the K-pop market around the globe and discard any limitations that might be holding it back from growing. Though his intentions might have been futuristically positive, the K-fans did not take it in an affirmative way. A lot of negativity surrounded this statement making the entire internet rethink his image.

HYBE's Chairman, Bang Si-hyuk receives backlash for a recent statement regarding K-pop

On November 8, 2023, Bang Si-hyuk, the HYBE CEO became a subject of controversy due to a statement he made during a recent interview. According to this statement, his proposal revolves around the idea of rebranding K-pop as simply "pop," emphasizing its universal and inclusive nature.

This concept has sparked conversations among industry experts, fans, and artists about the possible impact of such a change.

The exact question was:

"K-pop is at its peak now, but a crisis can come at any time, and some say the crisis has already begun."

To which Bang Si-hyuk's words were,

"Actually, I often say that we need to remove the 'K' from K-pop these days. As for whether continuing like the way we are currently doing things will help the growth of the K-pop industry, I doubt so. K-pop now needs to reach a wider consumer base in a wider market."

He further added,

"I think we need to create as many exits and entrances as possible to access universal values globally. If K-pop continues with its current structure, I think growth will definitely be limited."

Bang Si-hyuk's rationale behind this idea is clear. While K-pop has undeniably become a global phenomenon, its growth might be hindered by the "K," which often conveys an association with South Korea. By removing this regional marker, the genre could evolve into a more international and accessible form of music.

This change might also address any potential biases or preconceptions related to K-pop. In an increasingly interconnected world, music genres have become more fluid, transcending borders and cultures. Bang Si-hyuk's proposal aligns with the idea that music should be celebrated for its artistic merit rather than being constrained by geographical labels.

However, most of the fans went against this idea as they were of the opinion that K-pop is what it is because of the Korean element. South Korea has brought different kinds of flavors to the world table of entertainment and its base needs to stay intact in order for it to keep growing.

Many went against this suggestion of Bang, calling that it would make no one happy:

The potential rebranding of K-pop as "pop" suggests a vision of a genre that is inclusive, accepting of diverse influences, and capable of attracting a more extensive and diverse fanbase. It's uncertain whether this proposal will be widely adopted or not.

It somehow reflects Bang Si-hyuk's forward-thinking approach to ensure that HYBE's artists and the K-pop genre continue to thrive on the international stage. However, to take "K" away from K-pop would be plucking it out of its roots, which is something almost unacceptable to its audience.