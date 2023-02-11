RuPaul's Drag Race: Fans have mixed reactions after Aura gets eliminated in season 15 episode seven

It's Friday night, which means time for a brand new episode of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race. The popular reality TV drag race competition series returned for episode seven on February 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT only on the network.

Titled The Daytona Wind 2, the official synopsis for episode seven of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 reads:

"The queens exchange flatulence for canned laughter, as the melodramatic acting challenge returns in surreal sitcom form; actor Harvey Guillén guest judges."

This week, the remaining drag queens entered the "werkroom" ready to showcase their talents in hopes of making it through the episode. With their talents, they also hoped to be one step closer to the grand finale.

Sadly, however, not everyone could make it through, and one drag queen sashayed away after impressing the judges and Mama Ru the least. That person was Aura, the winner of last week's challenge.

Viewers who witnessed Aura sashay away just after winning her first challenge, took to social media to share their opinions. Fans were left with mixed reactions, and while some added that she didn't deserve to leave, a few shared that her time was up on RuPaul's Drag Race.

RuPaul's Drag Race fans have mixed reactions towards Aura's exit in episode 7

Taking to Twitter, fans added that they would miss Aura and that she didn't deserve to be eliminated. Meanwhile, some fans added that her time was up and that Jax butchered Aura in the final lip-sync battle.

A few fans claimed that she didn't deserve to be in the bottom either. At the same time, others said that Aura had been underperforming for quite some time and didn't deserve the win last week either.

Mother Ruham @evilruham Sorry but Aura said they were a dancing queen and didn’t dance well not once the entire time…. #DragRace Sorry but Aura said they were a dancing queen and didn’t dance well not once the entire time…. #DragRace

Reality TV Junkie! @_TVLiveTweeter Aura leaving the week after getting a challenge win doesn't sit well with my fantasy. 🥺 #DragRace Aura leaving the week after getting a challenge win doesn't sit well with my fantasy. 🥺 #DragRace

THIQUE @CadmusTheeSpy Okay now I REALLY don’t understand why Aura won last week. #DragRace Okay now I REALLY don’t understand why Aura won last week. #DragRace

🦊 @lookover_there I really don’t get what the producers were trying to do with Aura this season lmao. She won last week when maybe someone else could have, now she is bottom 2 when maybe someone else could have been. What was the point of giving her a win then push her to the bottom ? 🤷‍♂️ #DragRace I really don’t get what the producers were trying to do with Aura this season lmao. She won last week when maybe someone else could have, now she is bottom 2 when maybe someone else could have been. What was the point of giving her a win then push her to the bottom ? 🤷‍♂️ #DragRace

🐋 @__52hzwhale I kinda feel bad for aura. She actually also killed the lipsync #dragrace I kinda feel bad for aura. She actually also killed the lipsync #dragrace

west arlo🧋 @westgoeswest with all my defense of aura, i will say this: jax ate her up #DragRace with all my defense of aura, i will say this: jax ate her up #DragRace

Gar Gar Binks @munkeezrool09 like the fact they put Aura in the bottom with that look on the runway like lmao I hate this show like if both Spice and her had underwhelming performances why wouldn't Aura's runway push her ahead #DragRace like the fact they put Aura in the bottom with that look on the runway like lmao I hate this show like if both Spice and her had underwhelming performances why wouldn't Aura's runway push her ahead #DragRace

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode seven

This week, the drag queens had to watch Daytona Wind along with the judges. This week's runway category was called Puffer Please. Each of the contestants had to put their unique twist to a puffer jacket and style it up for the runway.

Aura chose a different style compared to her co-contestants. She decided to pair her puffer jacket with a traditional kimono. She opted for a dark-colored palette, similar to her usual looks. When it came to judging, although her look was complimented, one of the three judges found her performance least impressive.

This brought her down to the bottom along with Jax. The two had to perform a lipsync to Sweetest Pie by Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion. Ultimately, Jax outperformed Aura and was saved from elimination. While the former headed over to next week's episode, it was the end of the road for Aura, who was sent home.

Other than that, the series also revealed that from March, the 90-minute episode will return on RuPaul's Drag Race, and fans will see more of their favorite drag queens.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 airs every Friday at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Poll : 0 votes