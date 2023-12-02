"Sales pitch NOT accepted"- Hilarious memes flood Twitter as Jeff Bezos rejects Jake Gyllenhaal's request for Road House theatrical release

In the age of streaming, which is becoming increasingly popular these days, fans are having to settle for fewer and fewer theatrical releases, like the upcoming Road House, a remake of the popular 1989 film of the same name. Acquired and produced by Amazon, the action film is set for a theatrical release on Amazon Prime Video sometime in 2023, though no date is yet confirmed.

However, it seems that director Doug Liman and star Jake Gyllenhaal were more than eager to have the film released theatrically. In an attempt to make it happen, the actor and the director reportedly got Jeff Bezos to screen the film on his yacht to convince him. But this backfired as the Amazon CEO watched the film and decided not to give it a theatrical release, almost ending the affair quite comically.

Fans also found this quite amusing, as social media sites like Twitter quickly filled with hilarious reactions following this revelation. Many of the memes posted by fans were funny, while others talked about this as a grave issue plaguing the industry.

Memes fill Twitter as fans discuss repercussions of lesser theatrical releases after Road House decision

Road House, like many other great films that were released before it, was made for Amazon. But almost all directors and actors, and especially fans, like to watch the work of art on a big screen disjointed from reality.

But with more and more streaming services taking over the job, it is harder for films to hold their spaces in theaters. This is exactly the problem with films like Road House, which is a remake of a classic and would perhaps work better as a theatrical release.

While many laughed off the comical development where Jake Gyllenhaal and Doug Liman failed to convince the Amazon CEO despite trying very hard, others expressed their concern about the growing influence of streaming.

Road House will hit Amazon Prime Video sometime in December 2023 or early 2024, and a date is expected very soon. Apart from Gyllenhaal, the film also stars Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor, and Billy Magnussen.

It is set to be released by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.