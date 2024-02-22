Samantha Hyden GoFundMe raises more than $20,000, as beloved volleyball player's daughter passes away

On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, volleyball star John Hyden’s daughter, Samantha Hyden, passed away unexpectedly. The cause of her death remains undisclosed. The tragic news was shared on GoFundMe by Kortney Dalrymple, a colleague of John Hyden, and his wife, Robyn, at Hyden Beach.

For the unaware, Hyden Beach is “a facility created to bring the local and regional communities together through the love of beach volleyball,” founded by the Hyden couple in Franklin, Tennessee, in 2020.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have to share the news that their daughter, Samantha, passed away on Wednesday... We are heartbroken by this news and are here to provide support and condolences to the family during this time,” the GoFundMe post read.

At the time of writing, the fundraising had raised $20,520 of the $10,000 goal, which would be used for funeral and memorial services.

All you need to know about Samantha Hyden in the wake of her untimely demise

John Hyden, an American volleyball and beach volleyball player, moved from San Diego in Southern California to Franklin, Tennessee, with his wife Robyn, and their two kids, daughter Samantha and son Jackson, in 2018, as per Hyden Beach's official website.

There, they set up a beach volleyball facility called Hyden Beach in June 2020, where locals were encouraged to participate in the sport and strengthen their bond as a community. It hosted tournaments, camps, clinics, adult leagues, coaching, and more at the Hyden Beach Academy.

“Hyden Beach is your one-stop shop for the competitive or recreational adult, younger player wanting to grow in the game, or a great option for executive team-building events,” the description read on the website.

Not only the former United States Men’s National Indoor Volleyball team and two-time Olympian (1996 and 2000) but his entire family was involved at Hyden Beach, including his teenage daughter Samantha, who recently passed away.

A GoFundMe page was set up in her honor to help with funeral and memorial expenses by Kortney Dalrymple, general manager and coach at Hyden Beach, who called Samantha Hyden “a vibrant young woman who loved her family dearly and had her whole life ahead of her.”

While the circumstances of her death remain undisclosed, the GoFundMe urged people to “share condolences, prayers, and stories about Samantha.”

“If you are able, a donation to support the family for funeral costs and other expenses associated with this tragic loss,” the GoFundMe post concluded which also had a vivacious picture of Samantha.

So far, more than $20,000 has been raised from nearly 160 donors, the topmost donation being a sum of $500.

Tributes pour in for Samantha Hyden

Many people across the USA, especially those belonging to the volleyball and beach volleyball communities, have come together to share tributes and condolences in the aftermath of Samantha Hyden’s death.

For instance, Nicole Marie Christner, a member of USA Volleyball and head coach at Atlanta’s volleyball coaching facility, Southern Select Sand, took to Facebook and wrote:

“This is the most devastating event that I can imagine. Please send prayers, love & sympathy to John Hyden and Robyn Hyden for the loss of their beautiful amazing daughter, Samantha.”

She also urged everyone to donate on GoFundMe and help Samantha Hyden's family through the crisis, adding that a Mealtrain link will also be live soon to extend further support.

Another member of Hyden Beach, Lindsay Pillatsch Young, also reposted Christner’s post and echoed her sentiments.

“This amazing girl became an angel today, and I can’t explain how heartbroken we all are. This unexpected tragedy has instantly changed the lives of an amazing part of what I consider to be my family. Any donations you can give will this family cover these unexpected costs during their greatest time of need," Young wrote.

Here are some of the other messages from Facebook.

The whole of the Hyden Beach community and beach volleyball communities across are country are also in mourning in the wake of Samantha Hyden's tragic demise.

