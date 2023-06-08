San Jose car accident: 15-year-old Justin Estira dies in pedestrian collision

A 15-year-old boy from San Jose named Justin Estira died after being hit by a car in an incident that took place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at around 1 am. The 15-year-old was identified as Estira and he was struck near the Canoas Garden neighborhood on Rinconada Drive. Police said that by the time they reached the spot where the fatal accident took place, the San Jose boy had been pronounced dead.

Authorities said that the car, a 2019 Subaru was being driven by a female, who stayed at the scene following the accident. The driver was reportedly cooperating with the investigators as they looked into the accident. A tweet was also shared by the police where they shared information about the Rinconada Drive collision.

San José Police Media Relations @SJPD_PIO Units are currently in the 2400 block of Rinconada Dr responding to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a juvenile pedestrian.



The San Jose Unified School District said that Justin Estira was a student at Willow Glen High School. The district further said that the past year had been very challenging for the community and noted that their thoughts are with Justin's family and friends.

A GoFundMe to support and cover funeral expenses of San Jose teen killed in the crash

A GoFundMe page was also set up for the 15-year-old's family so they could cover the funeral costs. Amy Lehman organized the fundraiser on behalf of Julie and Julius Estira, the parents of Justin Estira, who was killed in the crash that took place in San Jose. The fundraiser set a goal of $40,000 and so far they have managed to get $35,149.

The donation page mentioned that Justin's family had limited resources and could use immediate assistance with Justin's funeral. It also said that the community would like to offer financial relief to Justin's parents so they could take time off work and "focus on their family."

The fundraiser described Justin as a bright, funny, kind, and well-loved teen who brought a lot of joy to the people who knew him. It said that he was part of a close and loving family, and was adored by Joshua, his younger brother. Justin was also described as someone who had many friends at his school who are all heartbroken by the news of his death.

Police shared more information about the accident that took the life of a teenager

As they spoke about the accident, police said that a woman was driving a 2019 Subaru sedan that hit the boy. The woman was driving north at a low speed through an apartment complex parking lot.

It was revealed that the driver of the car was also a teenager and had a license. So far, no arrests have been made.

Sergeant Jorge Garibay with the San Jose Police Department also said that there is no proof that this was done on purpose. Currently, they are investigating this case as a simple vehicle collision that ended in the death of a person.

