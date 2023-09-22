Shannon Beador pays for damaged property after DUI arrest, as Emily Simpson hopes for her to hit "rock bottom"

On September 17, Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador got herself into legal trouble after being involved in a hit-and-run in Newport Beach, California. The incident involved Shannon running into a residence, causing a range of damage to the property. It included mangled vegetation and marks on the home’s exterior that were made by Shannon’s car.

The reality star was immediately arrested and was later released on bail. Shannon hasn't spoken about the incident, but her lawyer, Michael Fell, said in a statement that she was hugely apologetic and remorseful about her actions.

Now, a fellow co-star from Bravo’s RHOC, Emily Simpson, has had her say on the matter, hoping that the incident will serve as a “wake-up” call for her rival on the show.

Shannon Beador taking up counseling after hit-and-run incident

Beador’s hit-and-run case led to the star asking for an out-of-court settlement via her lawyer. Apart from not commenting on the incident, Beador was also seen on the "Two Ts in a Pod” podcast.

However, Tanya Judge, the host, revealed that Beador did not mention the incident, instead claiming that she had simply had a “challenging couple of days."

Regardless, the incident seems to have left Beador herself with minor injuries. Jeff Lewis claimed on his podcast, "Hollywood Houselift," that he had spoken to the RHOC star after the incident. Beador reportedly told him that she was recovering well from the injuries and was currently seeking counseling.

Beador had apparently left the scene after the crash and parked her car on the seat. She was later arrested outside her house while walking her dog, Archie, and later released on $2500 bail.

Also, the RHOC star is currently working closely with the property owner and has sought to take up the costs of repair. In addition, her urge to take up counseling suggests that she has made efforts to move past the incident and is doing all she can.

Emily Simpson hopes RHOC co-star Shannon Beador to hit rock bottom after hit-and-run

Meanwhile, her co-star on the show, Emily Simpson, hopes that the incident will serve as a rock bottom for Beador. On her podcast, Simpson reveals that the cast of the show has talked about Beador multiple times recently.

She acknowledged her demonstration of accountability, claiming that Beador is currently focused on her well-being and compensation for her actions. Simpson said that sometimes people require a rock-bottom moment before they open up to help from others.

While the pair have had a rocky time on the show, she seemed to genuinely hope for a quick recovery and suggested that Beador was well aware of the severity of the incident.

There is little doubt that Beador has moved quickly to acknowledge and work towards compensating the people she harmed via the hit-and-run. She has shown remarkable calmness in the aftermath and should be able to recover from the minor injuries in no time. Meanwhile, fans will be hoping that the incident does not affect her future appearances on the show.