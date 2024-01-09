"Shaun Bailey is a s*xist": Internet slams Tory member for his remark about Carol Vorderman's Instagram posts

Shaun Bailey, a prominent Tory member and former London mayoral candidate, sparked widespread criticism following his remarks about Carol Vorderman's Instagram content during a segment on GB News which was aired on December 28, 2023.

During the segment, Bailey reportedly stated:

"Carol Vorderman tries to be a serious political commentator. But if you look at her on Instagram, its all pictures of her b*m(s) and her b**bs."

His remarks ignited a heated debate, with many labeling Bailey's comments as misogynistic and implying a bias against women who maintain a certain physical image while expressing political views. The incident quickly gained traction on social media platforms, with users condemning Bailey's remarks as regressive and demeaning towards women. @Femi_Sorry who came in support of Vorderman, tweeted,

"Shaun Bailey is a sexist. Shaun Bailey thinks physically confident women aren't allowed opinions."

Carol Vorderman, a well-known British media personality and former co-host of the TV show Countdown, responded on X (formerly Twitter), denouncing Bailey's comments and labeling him a "misogynist" in a scathing post.

Shaun Bailey's comments spark public outcry on social media

Shaun Bailey, a Tory member, made remarks about Carol Vorderman's Instagram posts that have been widely interpreted as sexist. The comments, which were reported on various news outlets, have led to a significant backlash on social media platforms.

Several Twitter users have taken to the platform to express their disapproval of Bailey's comments.

Numerous users expressed their disdain for Bailey's stance, with tweets denouncing his perspective as "archaic" and out of touch with modern societal values.

Carol Vorderman's reaction to Shaun Bailey's comments

In response to the incident, Carol Vorderman continued to advocate against Bailey's viewpoint, emphasizing the importance of women's voices in politics and society at large.

Her post was also shared extensively on social media.

Bailey's comments on Carol Vorderman's Instagram posts have ignited a robust conversation about sexism, language, and the responsibilities of political figures in the public eye. As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains a focal point for discussions on social media and in traditional media outlets.