"She broke my trust": Love Is Blind star Jimmy discusses the reason behind break up with Chelsea

With the Love Is Blind season 6 finale release, fans witnessed the two cast members, Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell, part ways a few days before the wedding. Before episode 12 was aired, both of them joined this social experiment of finding love through emotional intimacy and developing an in-person connection after they got engaged in the pods.

Throughout Love Is Blind season 6, Jimmy and Chelsea face hurdles in their relationship while navigating their new bond. They had multiple arguments and conflicts on the show but were willing to make their engagement work. However, in episode 12, Chelsea was caught by surprise when Jimmy revealed he didn't want to get married to her.

Love Is Blind season 6 finale, titled Meet Me at the Altar, was released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, on Netflix. In episode 12, Jimmy confessed the reason behind him breaking up with Chelsea was her "overstepping his boundaries." He further explained to EW on March 6, 2024, how a lack of trust and Chelsea's insecurities contributed to his decision. Jimmy said:

"The moment I realized things weren't going to work with Chelsea and I was just around trust. She broke my trust."

Love Is Blind star Jimmy informed Chelsea about his decision "several days prior" to the wedding

The Love Is Blind cast member Jimmy Presnell disclosed off-camera details that didn't make it to the cut. According to Jimmy, he had already informed Chelsea about him doubting his decision after their explosive verbal fight in episode 10.

Even though Chelsea had apologized for her behavior when she accused her fiancé of cheating and revealed his confidential information on camera, Jimmy had already started rethinking his decision. In a conversation with EW, the Love Is Blind contestant revealed that Chelsea knew it would be a no from him if they went to the altar.

Jimmy had told her beforehand and didn't want to hurt her feelings at the altar when all their friends and families had gathered for the celebration. Chelsea believed they both could work things out, but Jimmy was sure of his decision.

"Another couple of days go by and I started to feel a lot of pressure on all of her friends and family flying in. At that point, I loved her, and I owed it to her and her family to be upfront and honest with her. I didn't feel taking her to the altar — she'd been married before — was the appropriate thing to do." He said.

The main reason behind their breakup was that she broke his trust more than once. Jimmy stated that he could not be with someone who made him feel like "they betrayed" him. Hinting at their argument from episode 10, when Chelsea Blackwell mentioned Jimmy's past relationship with one of his girl's best friends, he said:

"I mean, earlier in the pods, she already broke my trust when I told her not to go tell anybody that we've announced we loved each other. And I told her some things in confidence and she aired me out on them. I'm not cool with that."

Jimmy ended the interview by stating that he had hoped that his relationship with Chelsea would last. Breaking her heart by his decision was not intentional but inevitable at one point.

To see Chelsea and Jimmy's journey on Love Is Blind season 6, stream the newly released episodes on Netflix. The season reunion is set to air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.