"She can be one of the moms picking up the kids": Sexyy Red sparks hilarious reactions over wanting to guest star on Abbott Elementary

Sexyy Red has made her way into the spotlight after she expressed her wish to appear on the star-studded Abbott Elementary. Posting on X on March 13, 2024, Red said:

While Sexyy Red did not mention why she wanted the same, the show, currently running its third season has a star-studded guest list, including Casey Frey, Sabrina Brier, Jalen Hurt, and Jason Kelce have appeared on the show. While the makers have not responded to Sexyy Red’s wish yet, the netizens have gone gaga after she expressed to be on the show.

Social media users share reactions as the rapper expresses her wish to appear on Abbott Elementary. (Image via @theshaderoom/ X)

Abbott Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom created by Quinta, which airs on ABC. The show is about a second-grade teacher, who works at a school of the titular name in Philadelphia. Apart from the guest stars, the show includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Apart from ABC, the show also airs on Hulu and Disney+. People living in Australia and New Zealand enjoy the show on Star Content Hub and Global.

Social media users react to Sexyy Red’s wish to star as a guest in Abbott Elementary

Sexyy Red’s post on X about appearing on ABC’s show has left social media users gaga. While the rapper did not make it clear as to why she wanted to appear on the show, many are now assuming that it can be related to her wish to be a household name, as Sexyy Red expressed the same during an interview with Billboard.

At the time, Sexyy Red had said:

"I’m going to just be getting richer, bigger, more trendier. I’m going to be everywhere. I’m going to be in it for the long haul, but not even on purpose, though. Even if I try to stop rapping, they’re going to take some sh*t, turn it into something, put me on the blogs, make it something it doesn’t even have to be, so Imma be here for a minute.”

As an Instagram account, @theshaderoom posted about the same on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

There is no denying that Abbott Elementary has become a fan favorite lately, as it has been nominated 15 times for the Emmy Awards, and has won 3 Golden Globe awards. The first season of the show began in December 2021, followed by season 2 in 2022. The third season was released recently in January 2024.