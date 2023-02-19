"She is the future": Bobbi Wilson spotted lanternfly story wins hearts in wake of honor bestowed by Yale

On January 20, the Yale School of Public Health awarded Bobbi Wilson the 'Donor Scientist' title.
This laurel comes just three months after Gordon Lawshe called the police on the 9-year-old girl for catching insects. On October 22, 2022, the former city council member allegedly spotted a young black girl walking around the neighborhood, spraying trees and the sidewalk.
Yale has now applauded her efforts for catching 27 spotted lanternflies and honored her with an accolade that is one of its kind.
Several netizens are now taking to social media to hail the youngster for her work.
Netizens are amazed by Bobbi Wilson's accomplishment
Upon hearing Bobbi Wilson's story, there was a surge of online support. Since then, she has received the Caldwell Environmental Commission's Sustainability Award for her efforts to help the town's environment. Moreover, numerous scientists and writers have given her a collection of books and stickers to enhance her passion for science.
Opara, a Yale professor who had invited Wilson and her sister to meet "other successful black female scientists and to counter the horrible memories of that day," said:
"Yale doesn't normally do anything like this. ... This is something unique to Bobbi."
Bobbi Wilson was testing a TikTok-inspired repellent when police arrived
Fourth-grader Bobbi Wilson was spraying a spotted lanternfly infestation when the police arrived.
Lawshe allegedly called the police dispatch and asked them to come over and check the activity. In a call that CNN got a hold of, Lawshe said:
"There's a little black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don't know what the hell she's doing. Scares me, though."
Officer Kevin O'Neill responded to the call and saw Bobbi Wilson collecting the lanternflies in a bottle. She was made aware of the Stomp It Out! campaign that New Jersey was promoting to save the environment.
In an effort to do her part, she made an insect repellent with the help of a TikTok video and used it to spray the bugs before collecting them.
Hayden Wilson, Bobbi's 13-year-old sister, claimed it was an instance of racial profiling:
"What Mr. Gordon Lawshe did to my sister was extremely offensive, traumatic and scarring towards my family. I can confidently assure you guys that she will never forget this."
Bobbi Wilson's mother, Monica Joseph, according to Yale University, said:
"You know, you hear about racism; you kind of experience it in your peripheral if you're lucky in your life. It doesn't come knocking on your door. That morning when it happened, my world stopped."
She added:
"The whole community, the science community, got together and said, 'She's one of us and we're not going to let her lose her steam for STEM. We're going to support the family, we're going to support this girl.'"
Wilson ultimately donated her 27 spotted lanternflies to Yale's Peabody Museum.