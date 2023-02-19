"She is the future": Bobbi Wilson spotted lanternfly story wins hearts in wake of honor bestowed by Yale

On January 20, the Yale School of Public Health awarded Bobbi Wilson the 'Donor Scientist' title.

This laurel comes just three months after Gordon Lawshe called the police on the 9-year-old girl for catching insects. On October 22, 2022, the former city council member allegedly spotted a young black girl walking around the neighborhood, spraying trees and the sidewalk.

Yale School of Public Health @YaleSPH Dr. Ijeoma Opara @IjeomaOparaPHD Twitter fam, thank you for helping me to find the family of the 9 year old girl from NJ who had the police called on her by her neighbor for collecting lantern flies. I connected with them & invited them to @yale for a Black girl led Science Tour! Yesterday—HISTORY was MADE (1/) Twitter fam, thank you for helping me to find the family of the 9 year old girl from NJ who had the police called on her by her neighbor for collecting lantern flies. I connected with them & invited them to @yale for a Black girl led Science Tour! Yesterday—HISTORY was MADE (1/) https://t.co/NV1CGp8Qss Remember this story? Bobbi is at YSPH today for a special event! @yalepeabody entomologists and @yalesph representatives are recognizing Bobbi’s recent donation of spotted lanternflies and honoring her achievement in protecting the environment from this invasive species. twitter.com/IjeomaOparaPHD… Remember this story? Bobbi is at YSPH today for a special event! @yalepeabody entomologists and @yalesph representatives are recognizing Bobbi’s recent donation of spotted lanternflies and honoring her achievement in protecting the environment from this invasive species. twitter.com/IjeomaOparaPHD… https://t.co/qAY7i1Pqpp

Yale has now applauded her efforts for catching 27 spotted lanternflies and honored her with an accolade that is one of its kind.

Several netizens are now taking to social media to hail the youngster for her work.

Netizens are amazed by Bobbi Wilson's accomplishment

Upon hearing Bobbi Wilson's story, there was a surge of online support. Since then, she has received the Caldwell Environmental Commission's Sustainability Award for her efforts to help the town's environment. Moreover, numerous scientists and writers have given her a collection of books and stickers to enhance her passion for science.

Opara, a Yale professor who had invited Wilson and her sister to meet "other successful black female scientists and to counter the horrible memories of that day," said:

"Yale doesn't normally do anything like this. ... This is something unique to Bobbi."

Ben Crump @AttorneyCrump Last Nov., Bobbi Wilson’s neighbor called the police on the 9-yo for spraying spotted lanternflies. A Yale professor heard Bobbi’s story, honored the young scientist, and asked her to submit the invasive specimens in Yale’s Natural History Museum! What a full circle moment! Last Nov., Bobbi Wilson’s neighbor called the police on the 9-yo for spraying spotted lanternflies. A Yale professor heard Bobbi’s story, honored the young scientist, and asked her to submit the invasive specimens in Yale’s Natural History Museum! What a full circle moment! https://t.co/LsErADYWuC

SheTradedIt @lovey_sez Qasim Rashid, Esq. @QasimRashid



As always, this answer from James Baldwin is what you were looking for. Must watch.



#BlackHistoryMonth “Why must you always concentrate on color?”As always, this answer from James Baldwin is what you were looking for. Must watch. “Why must you always concentrate on color?”As always, this answer from James Baldwin is what you were looking for. Must watch.#BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/YsJcsmyxsT Nov 2022, police were called on 9 year old girl practicing prescribed entomology in her neighborhood. Adult white male described her to police as a little Black woman he was afraid of. Little #BobbiWilson is now afraid to go outside. @Yale invited her out to honor her. twitter.com/QasimRashid/st… Nov 2022, police were called on 9 year old girl practicing prescribed entomology in her neighborhood. Adult white male described her to police as a little Black woman he was afraid of. Little #BobbiWilson is now afraid to go outside. @Yale invited her out to honor her. twitter.com/QasimRashid/st… https://t.co/7VBwdBySGi

Lori Ann Clark @clark4house @IjeomaOparaPHD @Yale I love this whole story and thread. I am so happy to see the whole family enjoy the Yale tour and especially to see Yale encourage her interest in science. Getting credit for lantern flies is the bomb! Congrats to the young scientist. Her future is bright! @IjeomaOparaPHD @Yale I love this whole story and thread. I am so happy to see the whole family enjoy the Yale tour and especially to see Yale encourage her interest in science. Getting credit for lantern flies is the bomb! Congrats to the young scientist. Her future is bright! <finding my shades>

EYPHKA! Num = 🔺+🔺+🔺 @JaviD1096 Referencing my last tweet that baby deserves positive recognition too. Her name is Bobbi Wilson and she is a future scholar. I’m so proud of her and pray more young black kids get more into STEM and change the world. #BobbiWilson Referencing my last tweet that baby deserves positive recognition too. Her name is Bobbi Wilson and she is a future scholar. I’m so proud of her and pray more young black kids get more into STEM and change the world. #BobbiWilson

Prof Kate Williams 💙 @KateWilliamsme Bobbi Wilson, aged 9, keen scientist, invented a bug spray for invasive lantern fly & was trying it out to save the trees near her NJ home when the police were called on a ‘little Black woman’ walking & spraying, said they were ‘scared’. Today thanked by Yale for her collection. Bobbi Wilson, aged 9, keen scientist, invented a bug spray for invasive lantern fly & was trying it out to save the trees near her NJ home when the police were called on a ‘little Black woman’ walking & spraying, said they were ‘scared’. Today thanked by Yale for her collection. https://t.co/xnyFUPGZFl

Bobbi Wilson was testing a TikTok-inspired repellent when police arrived

Fourth-grader Bobbi Wilson was spraying a spotted lanternfly infestation when the police arrived.

Lawshe allegedly called the police dispatch and asked them to come over and check the activity. In a call that CNN got a hold of, Lawshe said:

"There's a little black woman walking, spraying stuff on the sidewalks and trees on Elizabeth and Florence. I don't know what the hell she's doing. Scares me, though."

Officer Kevin O'Neill responded to the call and saw Bobbi Wilson collecting the lanternflies in a bottle. She was made aware of the Stomp It Out! campaign that New Jersey was promoting to save the environment.

In an effort to do her part, she made an insect repellent with the help of a TikTok video and used it to spray the bugs before collecting them.

Hayden Wilson, Bobbi's 13-year-old sister, claimed it was an instance of racial profiling:

"What Mr. Gordon Lawshe did to my sister was extremely offensive, traumatic and scarring towards my family. I can confidently assure you guys that she will never forget this."

Dr. Ijeoma Opara @IjeomaOparaPHD I want to specifically thank Bobbi's mom @MoniqueAJoseph , her sister Hayden, and their dad for being so brave in standing up for justice for Bobbi. These past few weeks have not been easy for the family but their resilience and strength is truly inspiring I want to specifically thank Bobbi's mom @MoniqueAJoseph, her sister Hayden, and their dad for being so brave in standing up for justice for Bobbi. These past few weeks have not been easy for the family but their resilience and strength is truly inspiring

Bobbi Wilson's mother, Monica Joseph, according to Yale University, said:

"You know, you hear about racism; you kind of experience it in your peripheral if you're lucky in your life. It doesn't come knocking on your door. That morning when it happened, my world stopped."

She added:

"The whole community, the science community, got together and said, 'She's one of us and we're not going to let her lose her steam for STEM. We're going to support the family, we're going to support this girl.'"

Wilson ultimately donated her 27 spotted lanternflies to Yale's Peabody Museum.

