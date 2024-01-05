“She gotta be click-baiting us!”: Megyn Kelly’s cryptic message on Jeffrey Epstein developments coming from him directly sparks wild reactions online 

American journalist and media personality Megyn Kelly recently made headlines after she suggested on her podcast that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted s*x offender and trafficker, is alive. Here’s what she said on the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

“I can tell you for a fact that we are gonna hear a lot more about Jeffrey Epstein in the coming year and ahh you may even be hearing from him, directly.”

For those unaware, Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in his prison cell while awaiting trial in August 2019, making the word “directly” more ambiguous. In the wake of this bombshell revelation, netizens reacted in disbelief, thus triggering a wild reaction fest online.

Daniel "Keemstar" Keem, the controversial host of the internet news show Drama Alert, commented under @DramaAlert’s tweet, saying Megyn Kelly was “click-baiting” everyone.

Keemstar tweets that Kelly must be "click-baiting" people about her Epstein revelation. (Image via X/KEEMSTAR)

“Would be INSANE if he’s still alive though”: Megyn Kelly hinting that the world would directly hear from Jeffrey Epstein triggers disbelief online

The eponymous host of the podcast The Megyn Kelly Show recently made an explosive remark on the show that the world may soon hear “directly” from Jeffrey Epstein, the late p*dophile, amidst the ongoing release of documents related to his trial, which was previously redacted.

Megyn Kelly stated during her latest episode,

“We are not done with Jeffrey Epstein. I can tell you that for a fact. [I] can’t tell you how I know… More on that as I am allowed to tell you,”

Since the controversial revelation, social media users have wondered what "directly" meant. While some suspect that Jeffrey Epstein may be alive, others think it would be recordings and interviews that have not seen the light of day yet. Here are some reactions from the comment section of @CollinRugg’s tweet.

Besides the revelation, Megyn Kelly also talked about the testimony of Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein’s alleged victims, who said during a 2016 deposition that former U.S. President Bill Clinton was one of Epstein’s accomplices and “likes them young” concerning the women abused and trafficked by the Jeffrey Epstein s*x ring.

Kelly went on record to say,

“It’s shocking but not surprising. Like I’ve said, we’ve seen this history of his [Bill Clinton] for a long, long time.”

Megyn Kelly’s podcast remarks come after hundreds of previously sealed documents were unveiled on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The documents contain emails, correspondences, and names of Epstein’s victims, employees, lawyers, socialite friends, and more.

So far, the documents have released the names of many influential people, including Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, Michael Jackson, Prince Andrew, Donald Trump, Naomi Campbell, and Alan Dershowitz, among others, and are expected to reveal more names by the upcoming week – making a total of 200.

The documents are from a 2015 lawsuit against Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, filed by one of his victims, Virginia Robert Giuffre. The suit was settled in 2017. Later, while awaiting trial, Epstein allegedly committed suicide in his jail cell in New York’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019, while Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in 2021.