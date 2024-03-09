"She implanted a mouth guard": YouTuber Jay Nedaj's viral story of veneers by a supposed Mrs. Vernisha prompts hilarious reactions online

YouTuber and comedian Jay Nedaj is going viral after the story of his botched-up veneers done by "an entrepreneur" had netizens in fits of laughter. It all started on Friday, March 8, 2024, when the influencer shared a post on his Instagram account, @jay.nedaj, stating:

"Y’all I’m so mad at myself… why I let these people put these veneers in my mouth? LOOK AT THIS SH*T. I can’t stop crying omg…."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dental veneers are cosmetic coverings that fit the front of a tooth to hide imperfections.

Per the post, Nedaj was contacted by an entrepreneur of 9 years, later named Mrs. Vernisha, who offered to do his veneers for free in exchange for him promoting her work on social media. However, unfortunately for the influencer, Vernisha covered his teeth together, leaving no gaps. He can be seen crying in some of the videos.

However, just hours after the story went viral, Mrs. Vernisha contacted Nedaj, asking him to take down the post as she was losing business, prompting the YouTuber to curse at her.

Needless to say, Jay Nedaj's story spurred hilarious sections online.

"He got two teeth now": Internet users react to Jay Nedaj's story of veneers

As photos and videos of Jay Nedaj's new veneers went viral, netizens were quick to share some hilarious quips. Some also cautioned to not accept anything given for free, others joked they looked like mouthguards brought from Shein or Temu.

More about Jay Nedaj

Jay Nedaj is a YouTuber from Missouri, who first gained prominence doing comedy skits featuring him performing as various characters in wigs. Some of his most beloved characters include Mrs. Tequila and Ms. Flowers. He started as a 19-year-old and has since gained over 900,000 subscribers.

As the story of Jay Nedaj's veneers went viral, with many commenting he should have been careful, he shared a story on Instagram, accepting it was partially his fault for getting them done in somebody's basement. In his follow-up post, he also explained that he did not want to give Mrs. Venisha any publicity and, hence, was not revealing the name of her business.